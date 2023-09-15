The Arizona Cardinals are seeking redemption following their Week 1 defeat against the Washington Commanders. Right now, they are preparing to take on the New York Giants in Week 2. A new season brings fresh expectations, and here are four daring forecasts for the Cardinals in their upcoming game.

Week 1 Loss for the Arizona Cardinals

In Week 1, the Cardinals experienced a setback when they lost to the Commanders, with a final score of 20-16. Despite a promising start, the Cardinals couldn't sustain their lead and ultimately fell short. This loss places added pressure on the Cardinals to perform well in their upcoming matchups. These include the Week 2 showdown against the New York Giants.

Here are four audacious predictions for the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 2.

1. Joshua Dobbs Accumulates 200 Total Yards

During the Week 1 loss to the Commanders, Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards, without registering a touchdown or interception. He also faced struggles on the ground, losing three yards on three carries and coughing up three fumbles. Two of those were turnovers. The Cardinals' offense struggled under Dobbs' leadership. They managed only three field goals, while the defense contributed the team's sole touchdown with a fumble recovery by Cameron Thomas. Given that this was only Dobbs' third career start and he joined the Cardinals late in August, his limited production wasn't entirely unexpected. Dobbs remains as their starter and will aim to make a more substantial impact in the Week 2 home matchup against the Giants.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that Dobbs will remain the starting QB for Arizona in the game against the Giants. While filling in for the injured franchise QB Kyler Murray, who is currently on the reserve/PUP list, Dobbs will seek to improve his performance this weekend. That won't be easy, though, as the Giants will be motivated to bounce back after suffering a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. We see Dobbs doing a bit better by reaching 200 yards in Week 2.

2. Marquise Brown Surpasses 80 Yards

Brown secured three of his five targets for 28 receiving yards and added 29 rushing yards on his sole carry during the Week 1 loss to the Commanders. Brown's 29-yard run in the first quarter helped set up the Cardinals' initial points, which came in the form of a field goal. However, he became less involved as Arizona's offense struggled to produce touchdowns throughout the game. As Dobbs becomes more familiar with the playbook, the Cardinals' wide receivers may find more opportunities. However, their passing game is expected to remain one of the least potent in the NFL this season. Brown will aim for more significant plays in Week 2 against the Giants. We see him reaching 80 yards in this game.

3. James Conner Delivers Another Strong Performance

Conner carried the ball 14 times for 62 rushing yards.He also caught all five of his targets for eight receiving yards during the loss to the Commanders. Conner was the most productive offensive player for Arizona in that game. Meanwhile, Brown was the only other Cardinal to surpass 50 scrimmage yards. However, Conner's longest gain was only 12 yards. With starting Dobbs still adapting to the playbook, the entire offense will still face challenges. Nonetheless, a healthy Conner should be the most dependable component. In Week 2 against the Giants, he will strive to reach the end zone. That's a feat he has accomplished 26 times in his first 29 games with Arizona. This makes him a solid scoring option.

Cody Barton just watches James Conner run right by him for a big gain… pic.twitter.com/zHh0M32061 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 10, 2023

Take note that in Week 1, Conner was on the field for 84 percent of the snaps and is expected to remain a workhorse for the Cardinals as long as he remains healthy. Remember also that the Cowboys scored three rushing touchdowns in their win over the Giants last week. This makes Conner a potential breakout threat here. We have him reaching 100 yards on the ground.

4. Cardinals Come Close but Fall Short

The Giants are coming off a dismal performance at home, where they were shut out by the Cowboys. Now, they face a challenging journey to the West to take on the Cardinals, who showcased a relatively commendable performance in their season opener. With six sacks in their previous game, the Cardinals pose a significant threat to the struggling Giants offensive line. This matchup has become more formidable for the Giants than originally anticipated. The Cardinals are expected to put up a fight, but they will still fall short as the Giants seek to bounce back strong.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals are determined to rebound from their Week 1 defeat as they prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 2. With the potential for standout performances from Marquise Brown and James Conner, the Cardinals have a chance to secure a substantial victory. Time will tell if these bold predictions materialize, but Cardinals fans are undoubtedly hoping for a triumphant outing in Week 2.