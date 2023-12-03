Here are our bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the NFL. The Cardinals are facing a steep uphill battle here. With a season record of 2-10, the Cardinals are looking to turn things around and make a statement against the Steelers. In this article, we will take a look at the Cardinals' season so far, including their recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Cardinals in their upcoming game against the Steelers.

Cardinals Lost in Week 12

The Cardinals' 2023 NFL season has been disappointing so far, with a fourth-place standing in the NFC West division. In Week 12, they lost to the Rams with a score of 37-14. The team has struggled to improve upon their 4-13 record from the previous year, despite introducing new uniforms for the first time since the 2005 season.

The Cardinals have had difficulty in all aspects of the game, with no player standing out as a clear leader in passing, rushing, or receiving. The team has also struggled with conversions, red zone plays, and turnovers. With six games left in the season, the Cardinals will need to make significant improvements if they hope to turn their season around and avoid finishing with one of the worst records in the league.

Murray Struggles

In the Cardinals' loss to the Rams, Murray completed 27 of 45 passes for 256 yards, securing one touchdown without any interceptions. He also added a two-yard score on his only rush. While Murray's final stat line seemed adequate, the actual game's outcome didn't reflect the same success. Murray managed to boost his numbers in the late stages of the game with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive after the result was already determined. As the Cardinals gear up for a Week 13 road game against the Steelers, they aim to regroup.

In his comeback from last year's torn ACL, Murray has put up rather solid performances in two out of three games this season. He has scored a rushing touchdown in each outing, including two games with at least 33 rushing yards. Still, the matchup against Pittsburgh doesn't seem favorable. Since Week 4, the Steelers have allowed only one quarterback to do really well against them. Moreover, Pittsburgh's pass rush could pose challenges for Murray. He will struggle anew here and get bagged at least three times.

Quiet Conner

In Week 12, James Conner faced a challenging game script. He rushed six times for 27 yards and caught four of five targets for five yards. The Cardinals were already trailing by 13 points at halftime, impacting Conner's opportunities. The veteran running back struggled to find running room. A significant portion of his rushing yards (14 out of 27) actually came from a single carry. This marked a season-low yardage total for Conner. He looks to bounce back from this unproductive outing as he faces his former Steelers team on the road in Week 13.

In reality, Murray's return has altered the dynamics of Conner's expectations. In the three games since Murray's return, Arizona has adopted a more pass-heavy approach, a notable shift from the five games Conner played before his injury. Despite Conner seeing some red-zone carries in games with Murray, his offensive line has struggled. Murray, on the other hand, has secured a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games. Conner faces his former team, a defense that has limited most running backs they have faced. As such, we anticipate a less efficient performance and hope for a garbage-time touchdown.

Moore's Opportunity

During the Cardinals' loss to the Rams, Rondale Moore recorded two catches on three targets for 35 yards. With Michael Wilson sidelined due to a shoulder injury for the second consecutive game, Moore received ample offensive snaps (53 of 71). However, he fell short of 40 yards from scrimmage for the eighth time in 12 appearances this season. He maintained averages of 4.3 touches for 34.2 total yards per game and two total touchdowns. With Wilson and Marquise Brown still possibly out, though, Moore has another opportunity to prove he has what it takes to be Murray's WR1. He should surpass 50 yards in Week 13.

Cardinals Trounced Anew

In their second game with Murray back, the Cardinals suffered a lopsided defeat against the Rams. Murray was sacked four times, while Arizona's defense allowed five touchdowns. Despite Murray's return, the Cardinals appear to lack the playmakers and continuity necessary to overcome the Steelers, who are somehow in playoff contention. Pittsburgh should secure a victory at home here. Again, the Steelers' defense poses challenges for Kyler Murray, disrupting his rhythm, and Pittsburgh continues its push for the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Arizona Cardinals face a challenging Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our predictions highlight potential obstacles for key players. Quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner aim to rebound from subpar performances. Meanwhile, Rondale Moore navigates the shifting dynamics of the receiving corps. The Cardinals' recent loss to the Rams raises questions about their ability to contend with playoff-caliber teams. As they enter the Steelers' territory, a formidable defense and questions surrounding their offensive capabilities loom large. Whether the Cardinals can regroup and find success on the road will undoubtedly shape the narrative of their 2023 NFL season.