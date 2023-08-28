The Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing 2022 NFL season. As they prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, there is one last-minute trade that they can make to improve their team. Tight end Zach Ertz has had a successful career so far in the NFL, but it's time for the Cardinals to trade him before the 2023 NFL season begins. In this article, we will discuss the Cardinals' performance last season and why they must trade Ertz.

Arizona Cardinals' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record last year. They struggled on both offense and defense. In fact, they ranked 21st in points scored per game and 31st in points allowed. The Cardinals' quarterback, Kyler Murray, also struggled. He threw for 2,400 yards and only 14 touchdowns. To compound things, he also threw seven interceptions. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' defense was led by defensive lineman JJ Watt, who had 12.5 sacks on the season. Unfortunately, Watt retired at the end of the season. Now, the Cardinals have a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon, who hopes to steer them to a much better 2023 season. To do that, they may have to let go of one of their key veterans.

Now let's look at the perfect last-minute trade the Cardinals must make before Week 1 of 2023 NFL season.

Zach Ertz's Career So Far in the NFL

Ertz has had a remarkable career in the NFL, starting with his selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league and played for the Eagles for nine seasons. During his time with the Eagles, Ertz achieved impressive statistics. These included five straight seasons with over 70 receptions and 800 receiving yards. He was also a key contributor to the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII. Recall that he caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. In 2018, Ertz set an NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end with 116. He also finished the year with 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ertz's success on the field is evident in his career statistics. He currently has 682 career receptions, which places him among the all-time tight end greats. Throughout his career, Ertz has showcased his ability to consistently contribute to his team's offense.

In 2021, Ertz was traded to the Cardinals from the Eagles. Despite the change in scenery, he continued to make an impact on the field. In just 11 games with the Cardinals, Ertz recorded 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Last year, he had 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. His performance helped solidify the Cardinals' offense and demonstrated his ability to adapt to a new team and contribute immediately.

Why the Arizona Cardinals Must Trade Zach Ertz

Ertz concluded the previous season on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury encompassing a torn ACL and MCL. This injury has also prevented his involvement in the ongoing training camp. However, recent information seems to confirm that Ertz has received complete medical clearance for engaging in football-related activities. Sure, this is positive news for Ertz. Still, it prompts the Cardinals to consider the option of trading him.

Remember that Arizona is currently a youthful team focused on long-term development rather than an immediate pursuit of the Super Bowl or even contention in the playoffs for this season. Consequently, retaining a 33-year-old tight end who has just two years left on his contract doesn't align logically with their objectives. This is especially true considering they have a second-year player positioned behind him.

We also believe the Cardinals intend to expand the role of sophomore tight end Trey McBride. One plausible strategy to achieve this is to trade the current frontrunner on the depth chart, namely Ertz.

Ertz can still hack it, of course. He still possesses the capability to enhance the offensive capabilities of a competitive team that will acquire him. All the while, this kind of deal can provide the Cardinals with additional draft picks to fortify their prospects.

Team Outlook

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of work to do if they want to improve their team for the 2023 NFL season. They still need to address their offensive line, which struggled to protect Kyler Murray last season. They also need to improve their defense, which struggled to stop opposing offenses. The Cardinals have some talented players on their roster, including Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, and Mcbride. That said, they need to add more talent if they want to compete in the tough NFC West.

As the Cardinals prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, they must make one last-minute trade to improve their team. Trading Zach Ertz would allow them to clear cap space and acquire draft picks that they can use to improve their team in the future. The Cardinals have a lot of work to do if they want to compete in the tough NFC West, but they have some talented players on their roster and the potential to improve their team in the future.