The Arizona Cardinals' Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks underscored the team’s glaring weaknesses in a season marked by inconsistency. With playoff hopes hanging precariously in the balance, the Cardinals entered this divisional clash knowing a win would not only bolster their standing. It would also serve as a statement to their NFC West rivals. Instead, Arizona turned in a frustrating performance rife with mistakes, squandered opportunities, and subpar execution from key players.

Cardinals Lose

The 30-18 defeat to Seattle was as much a self-inflicted wound as it was a testament to the Seahawks’ ability to capitalize on the Cardinals’ missteps. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith picked apart Arizona’s defense with a blend of composure and precision. Meanwhile, running back Zach Charbonnet dominated the ground game. On the flip side, Arizona’s offense sputtered. They were plagued by turnovers, stalled drives, and questionable decisions. While the Seahawks executed cleanly and confidently, the Cardinals looked lost at times, unable to match Seattle’s rhythm and energy. The loss dropped the Cardinals to 6-7, pushing their playoff aspirations further into doubt. This loss raised more questions about the team’s leadership, execution, and discipline.

Here we'll look at the Arizona Cardinals who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kyler Murray

When searching for who is most to blame for the Cardinals; uninspired performance, several players stand out. It all starts with quarterback Kyler Murray. Sure, Murray’s athleticism and potential have often kept the Cardinals competitive. That said, his performance in this game was emblematic of the issues holding Arizona back. Murray threw two interceptions in the first quarter on back-to-back offensive plays, setting the tone for the Cardinals' eventual loss.

Yes, Murray has typically been careful with the football throughout his career. However, his decision-making has faltered since the bye week. This marks the second consecutive game in which he has thrown two interceptions, bringing his total to five over the last three contests. Against Seattle, he was unable to deliver in key moments, leaving the Cardinals with an offense that looked stagnant and uninspired.

Trey McBride

Tight end Trey McBride has emerged as one of the Cardinals' bright spots this season. He also shoulders blame for this loss. Despite finishing with a respectable stat line of 7 catches for 70 yards, McBride’s impact fell short when the Cardinals needed him most. McBride, coming off back-to-back 12-catch performances, was completely silent in the first half. He failed to register a single reception. It wasn’t until the Cardinals were trailing by two scores that he became involved in the offense. By then, however,it was too little, too late. McBride has proven to be a reliable option in previous weeks, but against Seattle, his lapses highlighted just how fragile Arizona’s offense can be when its top playmakers falter.

Paris Johnson

Another major culprit was offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.. In this game, he struggled mightily against Seattle’s pass rush. Recall that Johnson did not do well in his previous matchup against the Seahawks two weeks ago. However, he turned in an even worse performance this time. He was flagged for three costly holding penalties, further hampering the Cardinals' offense.

The offensive line as a whole failed to establish consistency in pass protection, but Johnson’s individual struggles were glaring. For a first-round pick expected to solidify Arizona’s line for years to come, this was a humbling performance that underscored the learning curve Johnson still faces. The Seahawks were able to pressure Murray into hurried throws and prevent Arizona’s offense from finding any sort of rhythm.

Yes, of course, running back James Conner’s final stat line appeared solid. He recorded 90 rushing yards on 18 attempts. He also pulled down four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. However, Seattle largely contained him throughout the game. Sure, he managed to break free for a couple of big runs. Having said that, most of his yards came through tough, grinding efforts against a disciplined Seahawks defense. Arizona’s offense is at its best when Conner can establish a physical presence and wear down opposing defenses. Against Seattle, though, this was inconsistent.

Looking Ahead

Collectively, the performances of Murray, McBride, Johnson, and Conner paint a clear picture of why the Cardinals fell short in Week 14. Head coach Jonathan Gannon must also be questioned for his inability to adjust throughout the game. The Cardinals were outcoached and outplayed. This only amplified Arizona’s struggles. For a team still clinging to playoff aspirations, this loss should serve as a wake-up call. The margin for error is razor-thin in the NFL, and the Cardinals can ill-afford performances like this if they hope to turn their season around.