The Arizona Cardinals will have another playmaker available in Week 7 after activating WR Zay Jones to their 53-man roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones began the 2024 NFL season suspended for five games but then wasn't healthy enough to appear in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers because of a lingering hamstring injury. Now that he is healthy, the Cardinals have added him to the roster and will likely push Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch for playing time as the team's No. 4 receiver.

It may be fortuitous timing to have Jones back in the mix as rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was evaluated for a concussion in Week 6.

Expand Tweet

Head coach Jonathan Gannon later confirmed Harrison was concussed. He is in concussion protocol. The Cardinals are scheduled for Monday Night Football, so the rookie wideout will have an extra day to rest and prepare.

Up-and-down Cardinals season tough to evaluate

To their credit, the Arizona Cardinals are handling their business in the NFC West. Of their two divisional matchups, they've won against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. In their other four games, the Cardinals are 0-4, losing to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

An above-average ground game is buoying Arizona's offense. It certainly helps to have a reliable back like James Conner contributing about 70 yards per game on top of another 40+ from Kyler Murray every week.

But the Cardinals aren't generating much of a pass rush. They've accumulated just 11 sacks, the fourth-lowest total among teams without a bye yet. That lack of a pass rush has meant Arizona is giving up 8.1 yards per pass attempt, tied for second-most. The Cardinals doesn't have a single defender graded among the top 23 at their respective position on PFF.

Sean Murphy-Bunting grades as the 95th CB out of 100 eligible. Kyzir White is graded 80th out of 81 eligible linebackers. This level of play just isn't sustainable.

The return of 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson will be a welcome sight after beginning the season on injured reserve.

“He hasn’t played football in a while, so there’s an element of conditioning and just playing football I want to see for the next couple days,” Gannon said. “We’ll evaluate it day-by-day. He’s excited to get back out there with his teammates and get back on the grass, and so are we. We’ll be smart by him first and then do what’s best for the team.”

Last week, the team lost G Will Hernandez to a season-ending knee injury.