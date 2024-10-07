The Arizona Cardinals improved to 2-3 on the season after the team’s stunning Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals put up 14 unanswered points in the second half of Sunday’s game to come away with the surprise 24-23 victory. Arizona is now tied with the 49ers for second place in the NFC West.

The Cardinals got their first win since beating up another division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 2. And the team’s defense could soon get a big boost as head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that defensive lineman Darius Robinson will return to practice this week after missing the first five weeks of the season on IR, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals selected Robinson with the 27th overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Missouri. He was one of two first-round picks Arizona made in the draft as the team also took receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall.

The Cardinals welcome back first-round pick DE Darius Robinson

Robinson suffered a calf injury during the preseason which was expected to keep him out of action for multiple weeks. The team ultimately moved the young defensive end to the injured reserve, meaning the earliest he could return to the field was in Week 5.

After being out the first five weeks of the season, Robinson’s practice window is now open, meaning he could make his NFL debut in Week 6. Players returning from the IR have a 21-day window in which to return to the active roster.

Arizona’s offense will also get a boost with the addition of wide receiver Zay Jones. After signing with the Cardinals in the offseason, Jones was suspended for the first five games of the 2024 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy following a domestic battery charge. He’s now eligible to return to action. However, it's more likely the team will use a roster exemption on him for Week 6 and have him make his Cardinals debut the following week.

Arizona did receive some bad news of late as veteran offensive lineman Will Hernandez was lost for the season. Hernandez was hurt during the Cardinals victory over the 49ers on Sunday. He’ll undergo surgery on his knee and work toward a 2025 return.