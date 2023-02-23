The Arizona Cardinals have a big decision to make this offseason when it comes to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran has a $30.75 million salary cap hit in 2023 and with the team heading into a rebuild of some sort, it would only make sense for them to trade him following the PED suspension and get assets in return.
However, it appears there is a chance the organization is still evaluating the situation. GM Monti Ossenfort recently sat down with the wideout and had a “good conversation” about his future.
“I had a great talk with D-Hop a couple weeks ago,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “I explained to him what my philosophy was. It was a great conversation. D-Hop has been a great player in this league for a long time. I’m excited to work with him. I think any roster decisions like that, we are in the very early stages right now.
“From afar, I’ve had to compete against — not me personally, but I’ve (worked) for teams that have to compete against D-Hop, I know what a problem and a stress he puts on defenses. I’m excited to have D-Hop on the team. Whether it’s D-Hop’s situation or anyone’s situation, we are in the stages of evaluating that.”
Obviously keeping a player like DeAndre Hopkins would be beneficial for the Cardinals because he is truly a game-changer offensively. With that being said, if he’s traded, it would create a $22 million cap hit for the franchise.
Plus, Hopkins’ no-trade clause was nixed after the suspension, which means Arizona could very well move him if they please. Plus, there is no question that D-Hop would love to compete for a championship with minimal years left in his career.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.