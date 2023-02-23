The Arizona Cardinals have a big decision to make this offseason when it comes to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran has a $30.75 million salary cap hit in 2023 and with the team heading into a rebuild of some sort, it would only make sense for them to trade him following the PED suspension and get assets in return.

However, it appears there is a chance the organization is still evaluating the situation. GM Monti Ossenfort recently sat down with the wideout and had a “good conversation” about his future.

“I had a great talk with D-Hop a couple weeks ago,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “I explained to him what my philosophy was. It was a great conversation. D-Hop has been a great player in this league for a long time. I’m excited to work with him. I think any roster decisions like that, we are in the very early stages right now.