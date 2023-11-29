Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls T.J. Watt the 'best defensive player on the planet' after two-sack game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are miraculously 7-4 and the fifth seed in the AFC despite not having much of an offense for much of the year. A huge reason for their success is their ability to hold opposing teams to few points thanks to their defense, which ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game.

Though their offense played better this past week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the defense still carried the team as they held Cincy to 10 points. The star of the Steelers' defense is of course former Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, who is currently tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 13.5. Against the Bengals, Watt had two sacks and a forced fumble.

According to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Watt is the best. “Let's be honest. T.J. is the best defensive player on the planet right now. And he proves that week in and week out with the plays that he delivers us,” Tomlin said. “Not only for the defense but for our football team,” via the Steelers' website.

“I get a bird's eye view of it,” Tomlin added. “I see the lengths that people go through to minimize his impact on the game. I know the type of games that we've been in close ball games and you know how, at times it minimizes a guy that plays his position's ability to impact the game. None of those things slow down that train that we all know what's coming. And so we're just appreciative of it.”