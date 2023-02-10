Same as Tom Brady, Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt also retired after his 2022 season ended. Unlike TB12, though, the former defensive end won’t be filing the paperwork to confirm his retirement.

In fact, Watt admitted that he even didn’t know there’s one!

When it was reported on Friday that Brady has officially filed a letter to the NFL and NFLPA reconfirming his retirement, Watt was clearly shocked about the move. Not because Brady showed he has no plans of unretiring, but rather the fact that there is actually a letter that needs to be filed.

Watt won’t bother filing it, though. While it’s understandable why Brady felt he had to do it–as he had to shut down the retirement doubters thinking he’d take a U-turn again–the former Cardinals star doesn’t have the same pressure.

“I was unaware there was paperwork… Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired,” Watt hilariously said on Twitter

Fans just got to love JJ Watt here. He may be retired, but he never loses his sense of humor. Unfortunately, those fans hoping that he’d unretire shouldn’t have their hopes up. As the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year mentioned, he doesn’t plan to go back and reverse his decision.

But hey, maybe we can see more hilarious takes and reactions from Watt, especially since he’s pretty active on social media ever since he called it a career.