The St. Louis Cardinals recently made the decision to promote top prospect SS Masyn Winn to the big league club. Winn, who's an all-around talented prospect but is especially known for his elite throwing arm, received praise from St. Louis' former top prospect Jordan Walker following the promotion.

“He’s been going off down there [with Triple-A Memphis], and he’s been feeling really great lately, so it’s great to see him doing so well,” Walker said, via MLB.com's John Denton. “We’ve been through so many ups and downs together, and seeing him do his thing now in Triple-A is so special to me. I’m excited to start playing with him again, for sure.”

Walker and Winn project to be two future stars for the Cardinals. They will lead the team down the road. The fact that Walker and Winn happen to have an extremely close relationship will help matters as well.

“He’s pretty much my brother — about as close as we can be without being blood-related,” Walker continued. “He’s always been so supportive of me.”

Cardinals preparing for 2024

St. Louis has made a number of roster moves since the trade deadline. The team is not going to compete for a playoff spot in 2023, so the Cardinals are preparing for the future. Winn will have a tremendous opportunity to impress the Cardinals and potentially earn a spot on the 2024 Opening Day roster. Although St. Louis is in the midst of a forgettable campaign without question, the future remains fairly bright.

The team will need to address their starting pitching depth. The Cardinals offense still features enough firepower to make noise down the road. If St. Louis can add a few key pitchers during the offseason, then perhaps the ball club can rebound during the 2024 season.

For now, Winn will focus on taking care of business to finish the '23 campaign.