The St. Louis Cardinals lost veteran starter Lance Lynn to the injured list at the end of July. The 37-year-old righty had strung together three solid starts for the Cardinals before landing on the 15-day IL on July 31. Now St. Louis will welcome Lynn back to the rotation.

The Cardinals announced that Lynn will get the start for the team on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB.com’s John Denton on X. After his start the team will decide if it will move forward with a five or six-man rotation.

Lynn began his career in St. Louis and was with the club from 2011-2017. He made the first of his two career All-Star Games with the Cardinals in 2012. The 13-year pro has pitched for six different teams over his career to date. The Cardinals brought him back to St. Louis on a one-year, $10 million contract prior to the 2024 season.

Lynn was forced out of action following a start on July 30 with right knee inflammation. Prior to hitting the injured list, he had gone 6-4 with a 4.06 ERA, an ERA+ of 105, 8.2 K/9 and he’s produced -0.1 bWAR in 21 starts for the Cardinals.

Lance Lynn is ready to take the mound for the Cardinals

St. Louis was hoping to bounce back from an uncharacteristic losing season in 2023. Prior to last year, the Cardinals had strung together 15 straight winning campaigns. The team is two games above .500 entering play on Friday.

Still, St. Louis is a long shot to make the playoffs. They have a 1.2 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to Baseball Reference. The Cardinals are nine games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. And they’re 5.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race with the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets ahead of them for the final playoff berth.

The Cardinals were buyers at the trade deadline, bringing in starting pitcher Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham in a deal with the Chicago White Sox. St. Louis also landed reliever Shawn Armstrong from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Dylan Carlson. However, Fedde has struggled during his time with the team and the Cardinals already released Armstrong and waived Pham.

Barring some incredible, highly improbable scenario in which, say, the team wins 17 straight games, the Cardinals are most likely going to spend the playoffs on the couch. Fans of the proud franchise seem to understand this is a lost season. The team set the record for the lowest attendance for a game in the history of Busch Stadium back in August.