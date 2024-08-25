Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to find himself in more hot water with the sports merchandising company Fanatics before making his NFL debut. Harrison Jr. was the subject of a lawsuit earlier this year alleging that he had not fulfilled his end of a contract he signed with Fanatics in 2023, and now Harrison's father, Marvin Harrison Sr., is being added to the suit, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“Fanatics accuses Harrison Sr. of signing the document in a way that was calculated to create the impression that Harrison Jr. had signed it,” reported Florio. “…They accuse the Harrisons of committing fraud by knowingly inducing Fanatics to commit to an agreement that Harrison Jr. never intended to fully honor.”

Harrison Sr. of course was a star NFL receiver in his own right, and is hoping that his son will be able to follow in his footsteps once he makes his debut with the Cardinals.

While details of the initial contract agreement haven't been fully released, it has been reported that it was for “at least $1 million and that the contract was for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities,” per Josh Weinfuss and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the country during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he narrowly missed out on a chance to compete for a national championship during the 2022 season with a Peach Bowl loss to the University of Georgia.

The Cardinals added Harrison Jr. to their roster at this past NFL draft in the hopes of bolstering their receiving core for Kyler Murray and lifting themselves back into contention in the NFC.

The Cardinals' first game of the season is slated to take place against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.