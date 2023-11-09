The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that could point to the activation of running back James Conner ahead of Sunday's game.

The Arizona Cardinals have made a roster change which could point to the possibility of activating running back James Conner from the injured reserve as he's been dealing with a knee injury. It was reported Thursday that tailback Tony Jones Jr. has been waived by the team according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Cardinals have waived RB Tony Jones from the 53-man roster. Perhaps a sign that James Conner will be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's game after returning to practice this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2023

Conner hasn't played a single snap for the Cardinals since the team's week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals where he suffered the knee injury. Fast forward to this week, he's been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The former New Orleans Saints running back in Jones was picked up by the Cardinals as insurance after Conner's injury. It actually isn't the first time the Cardinals released Jones as they did so back on Oct. 18 before re-signing him to the practice squad shortly after.

It remains to be seen how the Cardinals will use Conner if he's activated and ready to play this Sunday as because of the injury history, they might not want to rush him back. Holding the fort down for Arizona has been Emari Demarcado and Keontay Ingram, who after the cut of Jones, are the two running backs left on the roster before an official decision has been made on Conner.

So far on the season for Conner after playing five games, he's rushed for 364 yards on 68 carries to go along with his two touchdowns. He looks to reunite with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray who's in line to start. The team could use a spark as they have the worst record in the league at 1-8 with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.