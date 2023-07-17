The St. Louis Cardinals are making a move in their bullpen, with the team reportedly sending left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera to the minors.

Via Katie Wood of The Athletic:

New in St. Louis this morning: The Cardinals are designating left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera for assignment. Cabrera has been with the team since 2019. A surprising move given his presumed trade interest, though he can still be traded within 7 days of being DFA’d.

His most recent appearance for the Cardinals was during last Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals at home in which he saw 1.1 innings of mound action and allowed two earned runs on three hits while also managing to record three strikeouts.

Cabrera first saw action in the big leagues in 2019 with the Cardinals, who acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays along with Justin Williams and Roel Ramirez in exchange for Tommy Pham and $500,000 worth of international bonus.

The 26-year-old Cabrera has struggled to establish consistency on the mound this year for the Cardinals, as he only has a 5.06 ERA and 1.563 WHIP in 32 appearances (32.0) innings in 2023. He was solid in his first three seasons overall with the Cardinals during which he had a 3.67 ERA and 110 ERA+, but his 2022 and 2023 have both been a downer. In those two seasons, he's compiled a 4.81 ERA and just an 86 ERA+. Moreover, he had a .279 BABIP, a 1.6 percent home run rate, and a 12.8 percent walk rate from 2019 to 2021, but his BABIP and HR% have dipped to .271 BABIP, 4.2 HR% since 2022.

The Cardinals are just 25th so far this season with a 4.50 bullpen ERA.