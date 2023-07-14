The Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals could not make a significant move in the first half of the MLB season. They got hot for a few weeks, but then slid back to the position they occupied for most of the first half: worse than 10 games below .500. The Cardinals have been exposed for their lack of pitching, both in their starting rotation and in the bullpen. The loss of future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina has been far bigger than the Cardinals imagined — they knew it would matter, but they couldn't have thought the fall would be this immediate and spectacular. Willson Contreras has been a complete bust since coming over from the Chicago Cubs. The season has been a total disaster.

There was a line of thought — a month ago — that the Cardinals, even with their terrible win-loss record, could stay in the National League Central Division race because no one was really taking the initiative. That reality has changed. The Cincinnati Reds won 20 of 24 games before the All-Star break and reached 10 games above .500. The Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers have separated themselves to an extent from the rest of the N.L. Central. The Cardinals have been pushed into a position where they should be sellers before the trade deadline. They start the second half against the Washington Nationals. If they want to have any slight hope of making a run, they must sweep this series, no questions asked. They have to win 10 of 13 or something close to that to change the notion that they must sell before the deadline.

Here are the Nationals-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Cardinals Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-137)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 8 (-128)

Under: 8 (+104)

How To Watch Nationals vs Cardinals

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are simply a horror show this year, and it starts with the pitching, as mentioned above. One game after another, the Cardinal bullpen blows a late multi-run lead or a one-run ninth-inning lead. It has happened over a dozen times this season. The Nationals, meanwhile, played solid baseball in the month preceding the All-Star break. At one point in their schedule just before the break, they won consecutive road series in San Diego against the Padres, in Seattle against the Mariners, and in Philadelphia against the Phillies. They closed out the first half by winning a series against the American League West-leading Texas Rangers. They are a better team than they were one month ago.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are struggling, but they have Miles Mikolas, one of their better starting pitchers, on the mound. Mikolas has been solid in his recent starts. If the Cardinals can hit more consistently, they still should be able to push around the Nats. Keep in mind that Cardinal hitters and position players might be on the trade block. They know they have a chance to increase their trade value before the deadline, and they might be able to latch onto a contending team in August. That's a powerful incentive for St. Louis players to play well.

Final Nationals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The reality that some St. Louis players might be traded should help them play well over the next two weeks. Take the Cardinals here.

Final Nationals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5