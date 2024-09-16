What a big-time performance for Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. against the Rams on Sunday. He dazzled with his first NFL touchdown, and left former NFL star defensive tackle Aaron Donald shaking his head. And Harrison’s fiery game even left LeBron James in awe, according to a pair of posts by the NBA superstar.

James posted, “Marvin Harrison Jr is living up to the hype with these insane TDs.” He also posted Harrison’s amazing first-quarter stats of four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.”

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison has special day

The question before Sunday’s game came in the form of why Harrison hadn’t been utilized more, according to azcardinals.com.

“Certainly he is on the forefront of our minds in terms of getting him the ball,” Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. “I think (the Bills) did some things to take him away. And certainly I could've called some plays to get him more involved early. But I thought it was a good start. We have some work to do.”

Petzing added, “”At the end of the day the only thing we're worried about is winning the game. And if we are doing that, great, and if we're not we didn't get the job done. One of the things I try to stress with (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) is that it's not his job to get certain people the ball or worry about how a guy is doing in the flow of the game,”

Well, the Cardinals got the ball to Harrison in the blowout win over the Rams. Harrison said he believed he could make things happen, according to azcentral.com.

“That’s why they brought me here,” the No.4 overall pick said before Arizona’s home opener at State Farm Stadium. “I’ve got to get open and catch the ball.”

The Rams decided not exclusively double Harrison, and Murray went to work. Harrison caught a 23-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone, including a toe tap to make it a legal catch.

His first reception came on the sixth play of Arizona’s opening drive, and it was a 23-yard strike from Murray into the back of the end zone. Harrison lept to make the grab and somehow found a way to get both feet inbounds while maintaining control of the ball.

On the Cardinals next possession, Harrison caught a 60-yard catch-and-run bomb touchdown. This time he dove into the end zone despite being tackle from behind. He stayed parallel to the ground and used his free hand to keep his knees up while stretching the ball across the plane of the goal line.