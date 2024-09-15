The Los Angeles Rams went down early as the Arizona Cardinals scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives to start their Week 2 matchup. With minutes left to play, the Cardinals hold a dominating 41-10 lead. To make matters worse, the Rams will unlikely have Cooper Kupp available for the rest of the game as he is sidelined with an ankle injury and doubtful to return. Future Hall of Famer and Rams legend Aaron Donald couldn't believe what he was seeing and “kept it buck” on social media.

“Wow”

With most of the fourth quarter left to play, Murray has 266 passing yards and three TD passes. Marvin Harrison Jr. has four catches for 130 yards and two scores. James Conner has rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown. It's all clicking as even the Cardinals' defense has accumulated four sacks and eight QB hits against Matthew Stafford.

Donald is right to be concerned because the wheels are coming off very early in the season.

Rams must keep Matthew Stafford upright, generate a better pass rush

The Rams find it difficult to tread water without a pass rush to start the 2024 season. DT Kobie Turner collected a sack in this game, but the edge generated a near-zero push against the Cardinals' offensive line and Kyler Murray. The 27-year-old signal-caller is on pace to have a perfect 158.3 passer rating. An accomplishment that's eluded him over his six-year career.

The Rams' offense is already reeling without Puka Nacua, and the loss of Cooper Kupp only amplifies their offensive struggles. LA is down to Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Tutu Atwell as its only available receivers. Nacua is expected to miss five to seven weeks and was placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Nacua reinjured his knee during last Sunday night's overtime loss to the Detroit Lions and was placed on injured reserve last week,” Schefter wrote. “Rams head coach Sean McVay said it was possible that Nacua could be sidelined the minimum four weeks that he is required to miss by being placed on IR. The Rams have their bye in Week 6, so the earliest the second-year star could return would be Los Angeles' Week 7 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“But now the Rams' thinking, according to sources, is that Nacua's status for the games against the Raiders and the following Thursday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings also could be in jeopardy.”

You know everything is going the Cardinals' way after James Conner fumbled the ball near his own goal line, and it was scooped up by his teammate Trey McBride for a touchdown. An offensive fumble recovery for a touchdown is a rarity.