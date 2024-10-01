The injury recovery process for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been in the news for weeks now, from when the news first broke that he wouldn't play in Week 1 to the latest news about his trip to Germany for a specific Achilles tendinitis and inflammation treatment not available in the United States. Ed McCaffrey, a former NFL wide receiver and Christian's father, discussed his son's pursuit of a speedier recovery while on the Ross Tucker Podcast.

“He's such a perfectionist. He wants everybody's opinion. ‘Is there anyone on the planet that can help me get back on the field quicker?' And so when the prescription was ‘you just have to rest and not do anything,' he sought out other opinions. ‘Who else has anything else going on in the world that can help me get back on the field quicker?'

“And one of the problems you have is, Ross, my phone blew up. ‘Hey, here's stuff you can eat to help with your tendinitis. Here's treatments you can get. Here's a place you can go.' And you know if my phone was blowing up, your know his phone was blowing up. So he has to decipher between all the information he's getting. Which is what he did, right?”

Expand Tweet

There is still no clear timetable for McCaffrey's return.

No need for 49ers to rush Christian McCaffrey back

The most recent update is that McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs. However, general manager John Lynch appears steadfast about how the team is approaching his return to the field.

“We needed to quiet it down,” Lynch said. “The plan was to give it the time to do that and then at some point in a thoughtful way to ramp him back up… What he does and where he goes, he's got people who work on his body and have for a long time… Now he's back here and we'll have to hit certain markers and try the ramp up. God willing the thing has quieted down and we can build him up in a smart thoughtful way.”

The 49ers may have a 2-2 record but most would agree they're still one of the most formidable teams in the NFL with a stout defense and excellent offense. RB Jordan Mason hasn't missed a beat and is second in the NFL with 447 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

San Francisco still needs to take care of business with one divisional loss already against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 and back-to-back games upcoming against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.