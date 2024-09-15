ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the Cardinals in the finale of their series with the Blue Jay on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. Yariel Rodriguez

Miles Mikolas (8-11) with a 5.55 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Miles Mikolas allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over two innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Seattle.

2024 Road Splits: Miles Mikolas has been surprisingly better on the road than at home where he is 7-5 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Yariel Rodriguez (1-6) with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Yariel Rodriguez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's loss to Atlanta, allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

2024 Home Splits: Yariel Rodriguez has been much better at home despite his 0-2 record with a 3.64 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Blue Jays Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +104

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals are poised to secure a victory against Yariel Rodriguez and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, despite being on the road. Mikolas, a veteran presence on the mound, brings valuable experience to this crucial matchup.

While Mikolas' overall numbers this season may not be eye-popping, he's shown flashes of his former All-Star form in recent outings. His ability to limit walks (24 in 155.2 innings) demonstrates excellent control, which will be crucial against a patient Blue Jays lineup. Mikolas' pitch mix, featuring a solid fastball and an effective slider, should keep Toronto's hitters off-balance.

The Cardinals' offense, led by the ever-reliable Paul Goldschmidt, has been heating up lately. Goldschmidt's 21 home runs and consistent production make him a constant threat. Additionally, young talents like Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson have been providing a spark to the lineup, with Burleson contributing 73 RBIs and 21 home runs this season.

On the other side, Yariel Rodriguez has struggled to find consistency, posting a 1-6 record with a 4.42 ERA. His high walk rate (34 in 73.1 innings) could spell trouble against a disciplined Cardinals lineup. The Blue Jays' offense, while potent at times, has been inconsistent this season. Their 70-78 record suggests vulnerability, especially against experienced pitchers like Mikolas.

With the Cardinals fighting to stay in playoff contention and the Blue Jays struggling, expect St. Louis to come out with urgency and purpose. Mikolas' veteran savvy, combined with the Cardinals' offensive firepower, should be enough to overcome the Blue Jays in their own ballpark.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yariel Rodriguez and the Toronto Blue Jays are primed to secure a victory against Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on Sunday. Rodriguez, despite his 1-6 record, has shown flashes of brilliance this season and is due for a breakout performance.

Rodriguez's recent outing against Atlanta demonstrated his potential, as he pitched six innings giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts. This performance suggests he's finding his rhythm at the major league level. His ability to generate swings and misses, particularly with his nasty breaking ball, should keep the Cardinals' hitters off balance.

On the other side, Miles Mikolas has struggled this season, posting a 5.55 ERA over 155.2 innings. His tendency to give up hits (180 so far) could prove costly against a Blue Jays lineup featuring the red-hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's batting .321 with 28 home runs and 94 RBIs.

The Blue Jays' offense has been heating up lately, scoring at least six runs in 10 of their last 14 games. This offensive surge, combined with Rodriguez's improving form, gives Toronto a significant edge.

Moreover, the Blue Jays have home-field advantage, where they've been solid this season with a 36-37 record. The energy of the Rogers Centre crowd could provide the extra boost needed to overcome the Cardinals.

While St. Louis has been competitive, their 35-38 road record suggests vulnerability away from home. With Rodriguez's potential for dominance and the Blue Jays' offensive firepower, expect Toronto to capitalize on their home-field advantage and secure a crucial victory in their push for a wild card spot.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing Sunday matchup, the Toronto Blue Jays are poised to edge out the St. Louis Cardinals in a closely contested game at Rogers Centre. Yariel Rodriguez is expected to build on his recent success, pitching six strong innings while allowing just two runs and striking out seven. The Blue Jays' offense will come alive against Miles Mikolas, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each driving in key runs. While Mikolas will show flashes of his veteran savvy, the Blue Jays' home-field advantage and offensive firepower will prove too much for the Cardinals to overcome. Look for a late-inning rally by Toronto to seal the deal.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-122), Over 8.5 (-122)