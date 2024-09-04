ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NL Central battle as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Brewers Projected Starters

Sonny Gray vs. Colin Rea

Sonny Gray (12-9) with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Gray went six innings in his last start, giving up three hits and a home run. He would allow just one run and take the win over the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Gray is 4-4 in 11 road starts this year with a 5.62 ERA and a .262 opponent batting average.

Colin Rea (12-4) with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Last Start: Rea went four innings in his last start, giving up six hits and two home runs. He would give up four runs with three earned in a no-decision as the Brewers beat the Reds in ten innings.

2024 Home Splits: Rea is 7-3 at home this year in 12 starts. He has a 3.87 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Brewers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -120

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Brewers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSMW/BSWI

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 22nd in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .280 this year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs while scoring 64 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .269 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 58 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .267 with a .318 on-base percentage this year. He has 15 home runs with 63 RBIs while scoring 60 times this year.

Lars Nootbar has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .346 in the last week with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Luken Baker is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .267 in the last week but has a home run and six RBIs while scoring twice. Paul Goldschmidt is also hot. He is hitting .556 in the last week with a home run and five RBIs but has scored just one run. The Cardinals are hitting .303 in the last week with nine home runs and 39 runs scored in seven games.

Current Cardinals have 39 career at-bats against Colin Rea. They have hit just .205. Paul Goldschmidt is 2-8 with a double. Meanwhile, Masyn Winn is two for five with a double. Matt Carpenter has the only RBI, but he is 0-4 against Rea.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are fifth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eighth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .255 this year with a .338 on-base percentage. Adames has 29 home runs, 99 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and 83 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .280 on the year with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .360 on-base percentage and 88 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .211 but has a .296 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 23 home runs and 70 RBIs while he has scored 50 times on the year.

Willy Adames has been great in the last week. He is hitting .314 in the last week with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is hitting .345 in the last week with three home runs, ten RBIs, and seven runs scored. William Contreras rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .241 in the last week with three home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. The Brewers are hitting .252 in the last week with 16 home runs and 51 runs scored in eight games.

Current Brewers have 65 career at-bats against Sonny Gray. They have hit .292 against him. Rhys Hoskins has the most experience. He is 4-15 with two doubles, a home run, and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Willy Adames is 5-12 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Finally, Jake Bauers is 2-6 with a double and a home run plus two RBIs.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Sonny Gray has been up and down for the Cardinals as of late. In August he went 2-3 as the Cardinals went 2-4 in those games. He would have a 4.50 ERA, but did have four starts giving up two or fewer runs. The Brewers have gone 7-1 in Colin Rea's last seven starts, as he has three games in which he did not give up a run. While the Cardinals' offense has been solid in the last week, the Brewers have been better. With Colin Rea on the mound, take the Brewers in this one.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (+102)