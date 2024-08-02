ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Cardinals in the third game of their series with the Cubs on Saturday afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Cubs prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Cubs Projected Starters

Kyle Gibson vs. Jameson Taillon

Kyle Gibson (7-4) with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Kyle Gibson allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: Kyle Gibson has surprisingly been sharper on the road than at home where he is 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Jameson Taillon (7-6) with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Jameson Taillon allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Jameson Taillon has been solid at Wrigley Field all season where he is 5-3 with a 2.68 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Cubs Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -104

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the St. Louis Cardinals head to Wrigley Field for a crucial Saturday afternoon matchup against the Chicago Cubs, veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson is poised to lead his team to victory over Jameson Taillon and the home squad.

Gibson, despite some recent struggles against left-handed batters, has shown remarkable consistency over the past month. He's limited opponents to a meager .144 ISO across his last 115 batters faced, while keeping his fly ball rate to a manageable 25.3%. This ability to induce ground balls and weak contact will be crucial in the hitter-friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

On the other side, Taillon has been solid, holding batters to a .280 wOBA over his last 116 batters faced. However, the Cardinals' potent offense, particularly from the right side of the plate, could prove challenging for the Cubs' starter. Willson Contreras and Masyn Winn have been swinging hot bats from the right side, which could spell trouble for Taillon.

The Cardinals' offense has been firing on all cylinders lately, with their right-handed hitters posting an impressive .300 ISO and .414 wOBA against left-handed pitching over the last month. While Taillon is right-handed, this demonstrates the power potential in the St. Louis lineup.

Additionally, the Cardinals have momentum on their side, coming off recent victories against formidable opponents like the Rangers. This winning streak, combined with Gibson's experience and the team's offensive firepower, gives St. Louis a significant edge in this matchup.

As the playoff race heats up, expect the Cardinals to capitalize on this opportunity and secure a crucial road win against their division rivals.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Chicago Cubs prepare to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, Jameson Taillon will take the mound in a pivotal matchup against Kyle Gibson. The Cubs are looking to capitalize on Taillon’s recent form and secure a crucial win at Wrigley Field.

Taillon has been a reliable arm for the Cubs this season, boasting a 7-6 record with a 3.35 ERA. His ability to generate ground balls and limit hard contact has been key, holding opponents to a .280 wOBA over his last 116 batters faced. This skill set is particularly advantageous in the hitter-friendly environment of Wrigley Field, where keeping the ball on the ground is essential.

The Cubs' offense, although inconsistent, has shown flashes of power, hitting seven home runs in their last 10 games. With Taillon’s knack for inducing weak contact, the Cubs' defense should be able to support him effectively. Additionally, Chicago’s pitching staff has posted a solid 3.58 ERA over the past 10 games, indicating they are in good form.

On the other side, Kyle Gibson has been solid but not without his vulnerabilities. Despite a respectable 7-4 record and a 3.97 ERA, Gibson has struggled against left-handed hitters recently, which could be exploited by the Cubs’ lefty bats. The Cubs' lineup, featuring left-handed hitters like Ian Happ, could capitalize on this weakness.

Moreover, the Cubs have been drawing walks at a higher rate recently, with 33 walks in their last 10 games, which could further pressure Gibson and the Cardinals' bullpen.

With Taillon’s steady presence on the mound and the Cubs’ opportunistic offense, Chicago is well-positioned to secure a win against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, bolstering their standing in the tightly contested NL Central.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Jameson Taillon is poised to lead the Cubs to victory against Kyle Gibson and the Cardinals on Saturday. Taillon has been in excellent form, boasting a 3.35 ERA and holding opponents to a .280 wOBA over his last 116 batters faced. His ability to induce ground balls will be crucial at Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile, Gibson has struggled against left-handed hitters, which the Cubs' lineup can exploit. Taillon's consistency and the Cubs' recent offensive improvements, including drawing more walks, give them an edge. With Taillon's strong performances and the home-field advantage, expect the Cubs to secure a crucial win in this NL Central showdown.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-112), Under 7.5 (-110)