The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their four-game series with an afternoon matinee at Wrigley Field on Friday. We are on the North Side, sharing our MLB odds series, making our Cardinals-Cubs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinals defeated the Cubs 7-2 to start the four-game set on Thursday. Now, they hope to tack on another win to their winning streak, which is currently at six. The Cards started fast when Willson Contreras clapped a double to deep left field to give them a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Later, Jordan Walker crushed the pitch to deep left field for a two-run home run to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Nolan Arenado added to the fun when he doubled to deep right field to drive in two runners to make it 5-0 Cardinals. Ultimately, the Cubs got a run back in the bottom half of the inning when Yan Gomes tripled to right-center field.

But the Cards put it further out of reach in the fifth when Paul Dejong drove a two-run home run to deep right field to make it 7-1. The Cardinals are 8-1 over nine games and are suddenly streaking out of nowhere after struggling for the majority of the season. Now, the Cardinals are 43-53 and in fourth place, while the Cubs are 45-50. Both teams still have a chance at the NL Central Division.

Jake Flaherty will start for the Cardinals today and comes in with a record of 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA. Recently, he went six innings in his last outing while allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking three in a win over the Washington Nationals. The Cubs will go with Justin Steele, who is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last outing, going six innings while allowing six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out six in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Steele faced the Cards earlier this season, tossing six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out eight in a win on June 24.

Here are the Cardinals-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Cubs Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-192)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Cubs

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV+ and MLB TV

Time: 2:21 PM ET/11:21 AM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cards are hot. Somehow, they started slow. But they are streaking back to life. Significantly, they have come to life with offense and good pitching. But there is still work to go. Thus, they need their best hitters to soar.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .286 with 16 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 59 runs. Yet, the Cards expected more. Goldschmidt finished with 35 home runs last season. Therefore, the Cardinals need more of his power. Arenado is hitting .287 with 21 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 46 runs. Now, the Cardinals hope he can stay hot at the plate. Nolan Gorman is batting .242 with 19 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs. Ultimately, he needs to show more power. Walker is batting .282 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and 24 runs. Significantly, his home run helped put the game away.

But the biggest story will be Dejong. Amazingly, he is batting .240 with 43 hits, 14 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 25 runs in 51 career games at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals expect him to continue hitting the baseball at Wrigley.

The Cardinals will cover the spread because their hitters love this ballpark. Furthermore, Flaherty will find the corner edges of the plate to take down this lineup.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are struggling again at the plate. Sadly, they managed just two runs. There has to be more at the plate. Ultimately, they must get more than two runs to have a chance to cover.

Nico Hoerner is batting .270 with six home runs, 54 RBIs, and 51 runs. Additionally, Patrick Wisdom is hitting .198 with 17 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 34 runs. Christopher Morel is batting .269 with 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 38 runs. Also, Ian Happ is hitting .243 with eight home runs, 42 RBIs, and 38 runs. These four players must perform at the plate to give the Cubs a chance.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball early and often, forcing Flaherty out of the game. Additionally, Steele needs to cool down this hot lineup.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Steele is the reason for the pick. Ultimately, he is the best pitcher on the Cubs and will find a way to cool down a streaking lineup.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+158)