The Cardinals have been inconsistent this season, while the Dolphins have struggled due to injuries. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The Cardinals have struggled to find consistency this season and have a record of 3-4. They have wins against the Rams, 49ers, and Chargers. They also have losses against the Bills, Lions, Commanders, and Packers. Their offense has been very good and is still improving, while the defense has struggled. They seem like they are on their way to being improved.

The Dolphins are struggling and have a 2-4 record. They have wins against the Jaguars and the Patriots but then losses against the Bills, the Seahawks, the Titans, and the Colts. They get Tua Tagovailoa back from injury in this game, so the offense should be improved, but the defense needs to play better overall.

Here are the Cardinals-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Dolphins Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +142

Miami Dolphins: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 46.5 (-106)

Under: 46.5 (-114)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Dolphins

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Cardinals have been inconsistent on offense. They are 15th in total yards per game at 331.3 and they are scoring 21.4 points. Kyler Murray has been solid this season with 1,331 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 66.3% completion percentage. James Conner has been huge for the Cardinals in the backfield. He has 504 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 109 carries. The receiving corps needs to play better, but Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the best pass catchers on the roster. McBride has 33 receptions for 322 yards, while Marvin Harrison Jr. has 20 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals' defense has struggled. They allow 376.4 yards per game, which is tied for 28th in total defense. They also allow 25.4 points per game. Both sides of this defense have struggled with the Cardinals getting torched on the ground and through the air. This defense has talent with Kyzir White and Zaven Collins in the linebacking corps, while Budda Baker has been great in the secondary. They need more from this defense than has been shown so far and it doesn't get any easier against a Dolphins team that is getting Tua Tagovailoa back for the first time in four weeks.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins have struggled this season, especially on offense without Tua Tagovailoa under center. They average 308.3 yards and then have the worst-scoring offense in the NFL at 11.7 points per game. The offense has gone through a rotating cast of quarterbacks under center since Tua was injured and went on IR. Now that Tua's back the unit should click more. He has 483 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 64.5% completion percentage. When they are healthy the ground game has been great. De'Von Achane leads with 260 yards and one touchdown on 71 carries. The receivers have struggled to get going without Tua, but Tyreek Hill is the key there with 294 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

The Dolphins' defense has been great this season. They allow 285.2 yards and 21.5 points per game, ranking fourth in total defense and closer to the middle of the league in scoring defense. They have been the best team against the pass in the NFL, allowing 154.5 yards through the air. The defense is littered with talent. Jordyn Brooks, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Zach Sieler have been great up front. Then, Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, and Jalen Ramsey have been great in the secondary and are key in why that pass defense is great.

Final Cardinals-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals got a huge win against the Chargers this past week, but the Dolphins are going to win this game and cover. This offense and the team as a whole are going to get a massive spark with Tua Tagovailoa back under center, and with him back at home, I do think the Dolphins should finally get back on track. Tua is exactly what this offense needs and he should help lead them back to a win.

Final Cardinals-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -3 (-120)