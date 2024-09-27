ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the Cardinals in game one of their series with the Giants on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Giants prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Giants Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. Landen Roupp

Miles Mikolas (9-11) with a 5.35 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Miles Mikolas earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

2024 Road Splits: Miles Mikolas has been solid on the road with a 7-5 record and a 4.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.

Landen Roupp (1-1) with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Landen Roupp earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

2024 Home Splits: Landen Roupp has been worse at home than on the road in limited action where he is 0-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.28 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Giants Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +108

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Cardinals head to Oracle Park to face the Giants on Friday, all signs point to a potential upset for the visiting team, with Miles Mikolas poised to outperform the relatively inexperienced Landen Roupp.

Mikolas, despite his 5.35 ERA this season, brings a wealth of experience to the mound. His ability to eat innings, having pitched 166.2 innings this year, demonstrates his durability and potential to go deep into games. This could be crucial in preserving the Cardinals' bullpen for the rest of the series.

The Cardinals' offense, led by the ever-dangerous Paul Goldschmidt, is primed to capitalize on Roupp's limited major-league experience. Goldschmidt's 21 home runs and Alec Burleson's 73 RBIs provide a potent middle-of-the-order threat that could prove challenging for the young Giants pitcher.

While Roupp has shown promise with a 2.70 ERA over 46.2 innings, his 24 walks in that span indicate potential control issues. The patient Cardinals lineup could exploit this weakness, working counts and forcing Roupp into high-stress situations early in the game. Moreover, the Cardinals' recent offensive surge, as evidenced by their 11-run outburst against the White Sox, suggests they're hitting their stride at the right time. This momentum, combined with Mikolas' veteran savvy, could be the deciding factor in a road victory.

Although the Giants have home-field advantage, the Cardinals' experience, offensive firepower, and Mikolas' ability to navigate tough lineups give them a clear edge in this matchup. Expect St. Louis to come out swinging and secure a crucial win to kick off this series in San Francisco.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Giants prepare to host the Cardinals at Oracle Park on Friday, all signs point to a potential breakout performance from young hurler Landen Roupp, who looks poised to outshine the struggling veteran Miles Mikolas.

Roupp has been a revelation for the Giants this season, boasting an impressive 2.70 ERA over 46.2 innings. His ability to limit hard contact and keep the ball in the park, having allowed just one home run so far, will be crucial against a Cardinals lineup that has underperformed expectations this year.

The Giants' offense, led by the red-hot Matt Chapman, is primed to capitalize on Mikolas' vulnerabilities. Chapman, with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs, has been a force at the plate. His recent power surge, including a two-homer game against the Royals, suggests he's locked in and ready to feast on Mikolas' offerings.

Mikolas, on the other hand, has struggled mightily this season with a bloated 5.35 ERA over 166.2 innings. His tendency to give up the long ball, having surrendered 25 home runs, could prove disastrous in a park that can be unforgiving to pitchers who make mistakes.

The Giants' recent momentum, winning their last four games, including a sweep of the Royals, indicates they're hitting their stride at the right time. This hot streak, combined with the home-field advantage at Oracle Park, where they boast a solid 41-37 record, gives them a significant edge in this matchup.

While the Cardinals have shown flashes of their potential, their inconsistent play and road woes (35-40 away from home) suggest they may struggle to keep pace with a surging Giants team. Expect Roupp to continue his impressive run, backed by a potent offense, as the Giants secure a crucial victory in their push for a wild card spot.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup at Oracle Park, expect the Giants to edge out the Cardinals in a closely contested game. Landen Roupp's impressive form should continue, as he navigates through a Cardinals lineup that has struggled to find consistency this season. While Miles Mikolas may show flashes of his former All-Star self, the Giants' offense, led by Matt Chapman, is likely to capitalize on his tendency to give up the long ball. The home-field advantage will play a crucial role, with the Giants' recent momentum carrying them through any tight spots.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (-126), Under 7.5 (-122)