It is an NL Central clash as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

The Cardinals come into this game off an 8-5 victory over the Reds. They have won nine of their last 12 games now and will be looking to win the series over the Reds with a victory in game three here. The Cardinals have been scoring plenty of runs in their last 12 games as well. They have scored 89 runs in their last 12 games, averaging 7.42 runs per game. The Reds are sitting currently in last place in the NL Central at 20-28 on the season. they have lost seven of their last ten games, with the pitching staff struggling throughout.

Here are the Cardinals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-111)

Cincinnati Red: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 11 (-105)

Under: 11 (-115)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

TV: BSMW/BSOH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are fifth in the majors in runs scored this year with 258 runs on the year. They are second in total bases, fifth in home runs, sixth in batting average, and fourth in on-base percentage. Last night it was the Paul Goldschmidt show, as he hit two home runs, both solo shots. He also walked and brought his on-base percentage over .400 for the year. Goldschmidt has been hitting better against left-handed pitching than right this year but still has eight home runs and 19 RBIs against right-handed pitching.

Crushing the right-handed pitching has been Nolan Forman. Gorman is hitting .301 against righties with 11 of his 13 home runs against them. He also has 35 RBIs this year against right-handed pitching. His overall home run and RBI totals tie him for fifth in the majors, and his OPS is fifth overall as well. Gorman has been swinging a hot bat as of late. He is hitting .345 on the month with a .433 on-base percentage. In the last month, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17. Gorman has hits in each of his last 13 games and will be looking to extend that streak today.

On the mound today will be Steven Matz. Matz has not had his best year so far. He is currently 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA. In his last start, he went 4.2 innings, giving up six hits and. two walks. His pitch count hit 103 pitches before he even finished five full innings. He was also charged with an unearned run in the game, which resulted in him getting the loss. Matz has struggled with keeping his pitch count down all year, so getting some quicker outs will be a key to him winning this game.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The pitching has been a major issue in the recent Reds troubles. They have given up 48 runs in their last eight games, and that average of six runs per game is only helped by the one game in which they gave up just one run. Ben Lively will be tasked with attempting to turn things around for this pitching staff. His last time out he gave up two runs in 5.2 innings of work with one home run. That was his first start of the year and only his third appearance overall.

Jake Fraley is continuing to hit well this month. On the month he is hitting .321 with a .397 on-base percentage. He has also driven in 17 runs this month. This has not been his best series though. He is just one for six so far in the series with a single RBI. After missing a chunk of games, TJ Friedl is back in the lineup. He was two for four last night with two doubles a run and a walk. This month he is hitting .342 with seven RBIs and an OPS of 1.007.

Friedl is the team leader in WAR, but right behind him is Jonathan India. India has three hits in ten at-bats in the series and has scored in both games. He has scored now in six straight games and come across the plate 16 times this month. He is hitting .282 on the month but has reached base safely in each of the last six games.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to if Matz can figure out how to control the ball. If the Reds can work counts, and cause Matz to throw a lot of pitches, they will win this game. If not, it will be a close contest that the Reds have struggled in as of late. The Cardinals, have to keep up the high-run production. They cannot expect Matz to keep it scoreless in this one, so they will need to give him plenty of support. This time, the Reds get ahead early, and hold on to win the game late.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (-120)