It was 18 hits for the Cincinnati Reds last night as they took game three from the St. Louis Cardinals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday it was Ben Lively getting his first win as a starter in nearly six years, as he went six innings, giving up just two runs, and securing the win for the Reds. On the other side, Steven Matz was hammered. He gave up 11 hits in four innings, resulting in the Reds scoring six runs. The bullpen did not help out much either, as each of the two relievers gave up two runs of their own. Eight of the nine Reds batters had a hit last night, with seven of them having more than one. It was the best offensive showing of the year for the Reds, and they will be looking to keep that going this afternoon.

Here are the Cardinals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

TV: BSMW/BSOH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 12:35 PM ET/ 9:35 AM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are fifth in the majors in runs scored this year with 261 runs on the year. They are second in total bases, fifth in home runs, sixth in batting average, and fourth in on-base percentage. Last night it was just three runs for the Cardinals, which is the lowest run output in their last five games. The major issue for the Cardinals last night was hitting with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals went just 1-9 in those situations and left nine men on base. St. Louis has been good this year with runners in scoring position, sitting fourth in the league with a .283 batting average, and .362 on-base percentage.

Leading the Cardinals in RIPS situations is Lard Nootbaar, who is hitting .500 with runners in scoring position this year. Nootbaar did come through last night going 1-2 in RISP situations and came away with two RBIs last night. Nootbaar now has RBIs in each game in this series and has driven in 14 runs this month. He is also hitting .291 on the month with a .374 on-base percentage. As Nootbaar came through last night, the man with the most RBIs in RISP situations did not. Nolan Gorman went 0-1 with RISP last night. He is hitting .302 in those situations this year overall and has been coming through a lot this month. He has 17 RBIs this month while hitting .339 on the month as well.

On the hill tonight will be Mike Mikolas. Mikolas is 2-1 on the season with a 4.77 ERA. Last time out he went seven innings giving up three runs including a home run against the Dodgers. This month, in four starts, he is 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA. He has two starts in which he has given up just one run. Mikolas also has been showing better command in his last two starts, not allowing his pitch count to be driven up early in games.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Last night was an offensive explosion for the Reds. It was 18 hits and was led by Spencer Steer. Steer had four hits last night, scoring twice and driving in two as well. Steer has hit safely in seven straight games now while hitting .294 on the month. He is also hitting better against right-handed pitchers this year, sitting with a .275 batting average against righties. Also having a good night last night was Jonathan India. India had two hits and scored two runs last night. This month he is hitting .293 but has struggled to drive in runs, having just seven RBIs. That could change today based on his history against Mike Mikolas. India hits .308 against him with two home runs and three RBIs.

Last night two of the bigger bats for the Reds were not in the lineup. Jake Fraley is continuing to hit well this month. On the month he is hitting .321 with a .397 on-base percentage. He has also driven in 17 runs this month. This has not been his best series though. He is just one for six so far in the series with a single RBI. He did not appear in last night’s game and should be ready for today. After missing a chunk of games, TJ Friedl is back in the lineup. Yesterday however was an off day for him, but this month he is hitting .342 with seven RBIs and an OPS of 1.007.

The pitching has been a major issue in the recent Reds troubles. They have given up 51 runs in their last nine games. Last night was one of their best outings in those nine games though, as they only gave up three runs. Luke Weaver will be on the mound today for the Reds. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA this season. In five of his six starts this year, Weave has given up four or more runs. He has given up home runs in five of six starts, with multiple home runs in three of six.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

This game does not have the best pitching match-up going on. Mikolas has not been great, but Weaver has been awful. It would be difficult to find the Reds having two solid pitching performances in a row. The Cardinals are also a quality offense. It was a great game for the Reds last night, and they have won two of three, but that will not happen today. Take the Cardinals and lay the runs.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)