Two NL Central teams vying for Wild Card sports face as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Reds Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Hunter Greene

Erick Fedde (8-5) with a 3.28 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Fedde went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would surrender just one run in his first win with the Cardinals.

2024 Road Splits: Fedde is 2-3 in 13 starts on the road this year. He has a 4.40 ERS with a .242 opponent batting average.

Hunter Greene (8-4) with a 2.90 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Greene went six innings, giving up six hits and two walks. He would surrender three runs, but take the no-decision against the Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Greene is 4-3 in 12 home starts with year with a 3.60 ERA and a .215 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +108

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSMW/NBCSP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 22nd in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs and 67 RBIS while scoring 54 times on the year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .269 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 53 RBIS, and has scored 48 times. Masyn Winn leads the team in hitting. He is hitting .279 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 41 RBIs, and has scored 55 times.

Wilson Contreras has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .273 over the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. Contreras has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Paul Goldschmidt has also been productive. He is hitting .235 in the last week with a home run and four RBIS plus two runs scored. Masyn Winn has been scoring runs. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .409 on-base percentage. He has not driven in a run but scored five times in the last week.

Members of the Cardinals have 83 career at-bats against Hunter Greene. They have hit just .181 against him with eight RBIs. Tommy Pham is one for three with two RBIs. Nolan Gorman has one hit in 11 at-bats against Greene. His one hit is a solo home run. Paul Goldschmidt is just two for 15 with a walk against Greene, while Nolan Arenado is three for 16 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .233 on the year with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases with 58 runs scored. Jeimer Candelario is also having a solid year. He is hitting .229 on the year with 18 home runs and 53 RBIS. He has also scored 45 times in the year. Elly De La Cruz rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .264 on the year with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 59 bases and scored 77 times this year.

TJ Friedl comes in swinging a hot bat. In the last week, he is hitting .231 with two home runs and ten RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Tyler Stephenson is also hitting well. He is hitting .320 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has scored five times. Elly De La Cruz continues his great season as well. He is hitting .387 in the last week with a .441 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen two bases and scored seven times in the last week.

Current members of the Reds have just 13 career at-bats against Erick Fedder. They have hit .462 off him but without an RBI. Tyler Stephenson is three for four with two walks. Meanwhile, Jonathan Indian is two for three with a double, the only extra-base hit a member of the Reds has against Fedde. TJ Friedl has the other hit, going one for two against Fedde.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

There are two solid starting pitchers going in this game. Erick Fedde has done a lot this year without a lot of help, mainly being on the White Sox. He is coming off a second start of his career with the Cardinals as well. Still, Hunter Greene has been the better pitcher of the bunch. With the Reds offense hot, and the overall better offense on the season, take them to get the win.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-126)