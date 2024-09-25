ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road to take on the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Cardinals-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Rockies Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Austin Gomber

Erick Fedde (8-9) with a 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 170.1 innings pitched, 144K/51BB, .232 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 17 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 96 innings pitched, 82K/29BB, .240 oBA

Austin Gomber (5-11) with a 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 160 innings pitched, 113K/38BB, .270 oBA

Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Loss, 2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 4.82 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 innings pitched, 44K/17BB, .281 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Rockies Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -126

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 10 (-118)

Under: 10 (-104)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, MLB TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fedde did not have the best start to his Cardinals journey, but he has thrown the ball well in September. In three starts this month, Fedde has thrown 15.2 innings, allowed 15 hits, and none of those hits have left the yard. Along with that, Fedde has allowed just five runs, which gives him an ERA of 2.87. Fedde was pitching well with the Chicago White Sox before being traded, so we know what he is capable of. If Fedde can be that good pitcher, the Cardinals will win this game.

Gomber is a hittable pitcher, especially when playing at Coors field. Teams are batting .281 off him at Coors field, and he has allowed 16 home runs in his 13 starts. The Cardinals have a great chance to do some real damage in this game. With Gomber being a very hittable pitcher, and opposing teams hitting the ball hard off him, the Cardinals should be able to put up runs, and win this game.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies need Gomber to have a good start if they want to win this game. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs for a while, but that does not mean these players are going to take any pitches off. That includes Gomber. Gomber's last start was a rough one, but his previous two were good. In those two starts, Gomber has allowed just three runs in 14 innings pitched against two pretty good teams. That is how Gomber needs to pitch in this game. If he can go five or six strong innings, the Rockies will be able to win this game.

Colorado has won six of their last 10 games, so they are playing pretty well. In those 10 games, the Rockies are batting .237, but they have scored 51 runs. That is more than enough runs to win games. In fact, when the Rockies score five or more runs in a game this season, they have a record of 39-21. Along with that, the Rockies are 36-39 at home with a .267 batting average, and .770 OPS. Colorado is a better team at home, and they need that to show in this game.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This game comes down to which pitcher I trust more to do their job. For me, that is Erick Fedde. I will take the Cardinals to win this game straight up.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-126)