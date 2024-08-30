ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Marcus Stroman heads to the mound for the New York Yankees as they face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Yankees prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Yankees Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Marcus Stroman

Erick Fedde (8-7) with a 3.31 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Fedde went six innings giving up two hits, three walks, and a home run. He would surrender just one run in a no-decision as the Cardinals beat the Twins.

2024 Road Splits: Fedde is 2-4 on the road in 15 starts. He has a 4.31 ERA and a .236 opponent batting average.

Marcus Stroman (9-6) with a 3.88 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Stroman went five innings giving up five hits and three walks. He would surrender three runs, but take the win over the Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: Stroman is 4-5 in 13 home starts this year, with a 5.09 ERA and a .248 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Yankees Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +158

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSMW/YES

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 24th in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .279 this year with a .316 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs while scoring 61 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, 57 RBIs, and has scored 53 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .271 with a .323 on-base percentage this year. He has 14 home runs with 61 RBIs while scoring 55 times this year.

Paul Goldschmidt comes into the game hot. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored this week. Meanwhile, Lars Nootbar has been solid as well. He is hitting just .231 but has five RBIs and two runs scored. Masyn Winn continues to hit great. He is hitting .429 this week with a .469 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs this week while scoring five runs. The Cardinals are hitting .267 in the last week while scoring 25 runs in seven games.

Current Cardinals have 104 career at-bats against Marcus Stroman. They have hit .327 against him. Paul Goldschmidt has gone 11-27 with two doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs. Meanwhile, Brendan Donovan is 5-14 with two RBIs. Finally, Nolan Arenado is 6-26 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .467 on-base percentage. Judge has 51 home runs this year, helping to his 123 RBIs. Further, he has scored 104 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .291 on the year with a .421 on-base percentage. He has 37 home runs and 95 RBIs this year, scoring 108 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .252 on the year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 48 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 80 times this season.

Aaron Judge has also hitting well in the last week. He has hit .318 in the last week with four home runs and six RBIs. He has also scored five times in the last week. Gleyber Torres is also hitting well for the Yankees. He is hitting .286 with two home runs and five RBIs on the week. The Yankees are hitting .246 this past week with 14 home runs and 30 runs scored in seven games.

Current Yankees have 50 career at-bats against Erick Fedde. they have hit .360 against him. Jazz Chisholm is four for 12 with two walks, two home runs, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton is 5-7 with a home run and three RBIs. Finally, Gleyber Torres is 2-7 with a home run and an RBI.

Final Cardinals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Both teams have great track records against these starting pitchers. The Yankees have hit well against Erick Fedde while the Cardinals have hit well against Marcus Stroman. Further, Stroman has struggled heavily at home this year, giving up double the runs at home against on the road. Fedde, as a member of the Cardinals, has given up 10 runs in 17 innings on the road. This should be a high-scoring affair, so take the over.

Final Cardinals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-104)