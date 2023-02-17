The New York Yankees only made one notable addition to their starting rotation during the offseason, and it was quite a blockbuster move. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman won the Carlos Rodon sweepstakes in December, coming to terms with the left-hander on a six-year, $162 million deal.

Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Nestor Cortes Jr. will lead the Yankees’ starting rotation in the 2023 season. As it stands, Luis Severino and Domingo German are slated to round out the team’s rotation, while Clarke Schmidt could end up being provided with a couple of crucial starts over the first half of the year.

From Rodon’s standpoint, he believes that the sky is the limit for the Yankees’ rotation in the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be pretty good, I would say,” Rodon said during a press conference on Thursday. “A lot of good arms. Quite a few All-Stars, it seems like. I think it could be something special if we all do our job and show up every five days and take the ball, even though sometimes we won’t feel great. That’s just part of the game.

“If we show up and take the ball, everything else will take care of itself.”

Rodon has logged a mere 2.2 innings pitched in the postseason — all of which came during his run with the Chicago White Sox. Now with the reigning American League East champions, the two-time All-Star is hoping to get a fair share of opportunities to shine in October and November.

“The biggest thing for me coming over and being a New York Yankee was just the track record where there’s always a chance to be the last one standing,” Rodon said. “I’ve never really had that shot.

“I’ve been on a couple of winning teams, but I’m excited to see what it’s like to pitch in an ALCS or eventually pitch in a World Series. … Every time I step on that mound, I’m going to leave it all out there. And do everything I can to win, because that’s what I’m here for.”

Rodon recorded a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts during his one-season run with the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 campaign.