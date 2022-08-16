Carmelo Anthony joins docuseries craze with special project on his life, career

To say that Carmelo Anthony has had a colorful career would be a bit of an understatement. The 10-time All-Star has been through quite a lot in what has been a decorated 19-year career in the NBA. Basketball fans everywhere will now get an opportunity to take a closer look into the path he took to arrive to where he is today.

It has been announced that Anthony has agreed to team up with Westbrook Studios, the production company of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook, and Falkon Entertainment to create a four-part docuseries about his life and his career. Aptly entitled Seven, the four-part series “promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony’s career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before.”

Via Nellie Andriva of Deadline:

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” said Anthony. “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

The details of the release of the docuseries have not yet been revealed, but we will be sure to pass along any new information as they come.

Carmelo Anthony is currently an unrestricted free agent after his one-year deal with the Lakers came to an end. He has yet to secure a new contract with any team in the league, but he has already been linked to several teams, including his former squad, the Denver Nuggets.