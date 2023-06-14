Carrie Fisher had one last film in the can — Wonderwell — and the film in which she co-stars with Rita Ora has finally been given a release date after what's being described as a “perilous” seven-year journey.

Deadline is reporting that Wonderwell will be released on June 23 on digital platforms. However, a theatrical release is being planned by AMC Theaters for the film but a date for that has not been announced. The film's release will be handled by Vertical, who recently acquired the film's U.S. and Uk/Ireland rights.

Director Vlad Marsavin spoke to Deadline about Wonderwell finally being released. “The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie has been perilous as that of the movie itself. From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with COVID lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on-screen moments as Hazen,” he said.

Carrie Fisher was an icon and tragically passed in late 2016 — just six weeks after wrapping on Wonderwell. The final credits to her name were Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker (both were posthumous releases) and Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics. She also recently got her long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her legacy will be continued by her daughter Billie Lourd who has already given iconic performances in the likes of Booksmart, American Horry Story, and Ticket to Paradise.