Carrie Underwood has become a staple of Sunday Night Football, captivating audiences with her powerful performances before the biggest games of the week. The country music sensation, known for her dynamic vocals and infectious energy, sets the stage for fans eagerly awaiting kickoff. While Underwood’s love for football is apparent, it turns out her involvement with the NFL comes with a jaw-dropping paycheck, per Outkick.

Reports suggest that Underwood earns a staggering $1 million for each Sunday night theme song she performs. With the NFL now extending its season to 17 games, this amounts to an astonishing $18 million per season. For Underwood, this lucrative arrangement means her bank account continues to grow. Given the league’s potential plans to extend the season even further, fans might soon see Underwood’s earnings climb even higher.

Carrie Underwood expresses her excitement for the annual tradition, saying, “Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play.” Her enthusiasm resonates with fans who eagerly tune in each week, whether celebrating a thrilling win or lamenting a heart-wrenching loss. Underwood’s commitment to the show brings an added layer of excitement and anticipation, making her performances a highlight of the NFL season.

The Worth of a Superstar

While some may raise an eyebrow at Underwood’s rumored earnings, fans and critics alike recognize her value in the entertainment landscape. With a reported net worth of nearly $150 million, Underwood has proven to be more than just a talented singer; she’s a brand in her own right. Comparisons with other sports commentators have emerged, particularly highlighting the disparity between Underwood’s pay and that of NFL personalities. One user on X remarked, “Meh. Chris Collinsworth gets $12.5M a year. She’s better at her job.” This sentiment reflects a broader acknowledgment of Underwood’s contributions to the NFL experience.

Despite the speculation surrounding her earnings, Underwood remains tight-lipped about her financial arrangements. When asked directly by Howard Stern about the rumored figures, she did not confirm the reports. However, fans argue that she deserves every cent, given her talent, charisma, and the joy she brings to Sunday nights. “Frankly, $18 million ain’t enough if you ask me. She’s hot, she’s a firecracker, she’s a country music star, and she loves the Lord,” one admirer stated, emphasizing the multifaceted appeal of the singer.

Expand Tweet

While the exact figures might remain under wraps, the buzz surrounding Carrie Underwood’s rumored pay adds an intriguing layer to her already celebrated career. Whether fans are cheering for their favorite team or singing along to Underwood’s iconic jingle, one thing is clear: she has become an indispensable part of the Sunday Night Football tradition.