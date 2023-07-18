It's no secret that Georgia football is entering a new era at the quarterback position with two-time national champion Stetson Bennet now with the Los Angeles Rams. What remains a secret is who will take Bennett's place under center for the back-to-back champion Bulldogs in 2023.

Naturally, the subject was a talking point on Tuesday at SEC Media Days when Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart took to the podium. Smart said that former 4-star recruit Carson Beck is the “leader” in the quarterback competition, but that Beck hasn't yet done enough to cement his status as the starter, per Chris Low of ESPN.

Beck is in a competition with fellow 4-star Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton for the starting quarterback job. Smart reminded reporters that Beck was once number two on the Georgia football depth chart ahead of Bennett.

That certainly says a lot about how highly the Bulldogs coaching staff thinks of Beck. But for now, uncertainty surrounds the QB position.

Smart shed even more light on the current Georgia football QB situation when he was asked why the ‘Dawgs didn't bring a signal-caller to SEC Media Days.

Smart pointed to the three strong leaders he did bring, adding that the QB situation isn't “completely clear“, per Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV.

So when will it be clear? Smart, whose defenses have ranked first and second in the nation in the last two years, said the coaching staff will know which QB they can trust after they face “10 third downs in a row” against the ‘Dawgs defense.

It's that level of competition that will make Smart feel comfortable in his decision at QB. For now, Beck is the leader. But not the starter.