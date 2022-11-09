By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Trainers can get themselves an early Tera Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just shortly after the launch date.

After all, the first-ever Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet Violet will be against Tera Eevee. But you’re not just having the opportunity to fight against one type-augmented Eevee, you’re actually getting the opportunity to get any of your preferred Tera Type, as Eevees of all Tera Types will have equal chances of appearing. From Thursday, November 24, to Sunday, November 27, 2022, players will be able to take part in Tera Raid Battles. During this time period, players Eevee will show up much more frequently.

Eevee Spotlight Tera Raid Battles Event Period

November 24, 4:00 PM to November 27, 3:59 PM

Tera Raid Battles are a new kind of activity that players can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In a Tera Raid Battle, four players will try to defeat a powerful Tera Pokemon before time runs out, similar to the Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. After beating the Pokemon, players will have a chance to catch the Pokemon they’ve just beaten.

Unlike the Black Crystal Tera Raid Charizard that can be obtained during its own event dates, there doesn’t seem to be a limit to how many Tera Eevees you can capture during this event.

Do note that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other trainers online.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the first ninth-generation Pokemon game. As usual, the two titles will be exclusive to Nintendo consoles – particularly the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first truly open-world game in the Pokemon series and will be the first title to feature branching storylines. The game will also be the first Pokemon game to have its player characters’ clothing to be not gender-locked.