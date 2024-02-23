We're set for yet another NBA betting prediction and pick as we turn our coverage towards this primetime ESPN matchup atop the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-18) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (32-23) as both teams continue their hunt for the top spot. Check out our NBA odds series for our Cavaliers-76ers prediction and pick.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently leading the central division and they sit second overall in the Eastern Conference. They surged into the All-Star break and put themselves in a great spot to contend for first-place. They've won 10 of their last 12 and look to take the 2-1 series lead on this 76ers team.
The Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Atlantic Division and sit at fifth-place in the Eastern standings. The 76ers have conversely won just three of their last 12 games and have been struggling since losing Joel Embiid. After their last 96-110 loss to the Knicks, they're hoping to keep their footing and stay atop the Conference.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-76ers Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: -4 (-112)
Moneyline: -184
Philadelphia 76ers: +4 (-108)
Moneyline: +154
Over: 228 (-110)
Under: 228 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
When looking at offensive stats league-wide, the team with the fourth-best record in the NBA doesn't rank in the top-5 for any statistic. However, the Cavaliers have been a model of winning basketball over the last couple of months and they're officially looking like a team that can make a run in the Playoffs. They've done it on the back of their defense and actually have the third-best defensive rating in the NBA. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been a massive part of that success – look for their advantageous matchup without Embiid tonight.
The Cavaliers have been right in the middle in terms of covering the spread this year at 28-24-2, but they've clearly found ways to win games against top-level competition. Donovan Mitchell will be ‘questionable' heading into this game, but it shouldn't be an issue with a defensive-minded player like Caris LeVert stepping into the spot. If the Cavaliers can exploit their mismatches in the paint, they should come away with this win.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers continue to be without Joel Embiid and they're still hoping he can make a return in time before the Playoffs. They'd like to be in a better spot than fifth-place, but the hope is that Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and the recent addition of Kyle Lowry can help the 76ers glide until their star's return. It was a sour debut for Lowry as they dropped his debut game against the Knicks, but they're confident they can write the ship and finish this regular season strong.
The 76ers own the last 10-game series against the Cavaliers at 8-2 and they won their most recent meeting 123-121 in Cleveland. Of course, Joel Embiid was present for both of those contests and made a massive difference in terms of his presence in the paint against the skilled bigs of Cleveland. The 76ers will have to play fast and find a collective scoring effort if they want to knock off the Cavaliers as underdogs. Watch for Buddy Hield to have a solid performance as he lead Philadelphia with 24 points during their last win over the Cavs.
Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick
While the Philadelphia 76ers have owned the last 10 meetings against the Cavs, this matchup looks completely different without Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been two of the biggest factors to Cleveland's success and they should see a great matchup with Paul Reed making the start for Embiid.
It's still unclear whether Donovan Mitchell will play in this game, but the Cavaliers have managed to go 6-4 in games without him this season. On the other hand, the 76ers are just 6-14 without Joel Embiid and are averaging 113.4 points in those games.
When looking at this most recent 10-game stretch, the Cavaliers have gone 8-2 when listed as a favorite. They've also won their last five games on the road, while the 76ers have lost their last six games at home. Due to the current trends, it's pretty clear that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorable betting spot here and they're getting a great number at just -4. For our prediction, let's roll with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover this spread on the road.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -4 (-112)