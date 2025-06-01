The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a few injuries in their 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, including one to Christian Yelich, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“Christian Yelich left Sunday's game with a right hand contusion after being hit by a pitch in the first inning,” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Feinsand later reported that X-rays on Yelich's hand were “negative.”

After Yelich got hurt, another injury occurred.

“Now José Quintana gets smoked in the knee by a 99 mph line drive that ricocheted all the way back to the dugout. But he's going to try and stay in the game,” reporter Curt Hogg wrote.

This season, Yelich is batting .233 with a team-leading 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. In the Brewers' win against the Phillies on May 31, Yelich had four hits and homered two times the night before. The hitter was getting back into a groove after missing 81 games last year because of a back injury, and hopefully, this latest injury doesn't keep him out for long.

Many people have seen that Yelich is playing at a high level, and former player Trevor Plouffe recently shared that he was the league’s standout performer of the week.

“My guy is Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers. He had seen his OPS drop down to .600, and his batting average fall below .200. Then he went on a heater — 10-for-25 on the week,” Plouffe said via Chris Rose Sports. “Chris, that’s a .400 batting average. For you math nerds out there: three homers, eight RBIs, and he hit a walk-off grand slam off Liam Hendriks.

“Yelich’s been hitting the ball on the ground a ton this year — with a 65% ground ball rate. He just needs to get the ball in the air, because when he does, Chris, he hits homers — 10 homers on just 26 fly balls this year. So, just a little mechanical tweak for my guy Yelich could get him going.”

If Yelich can return sooner rather than later, he can keep the Brewers afloat, as they're currently 32-28 and in third place in the NL Central.