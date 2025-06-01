The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas was one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024, due in large part to injuries to key players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. The Cowboys only won seven games as a result.

Now the Cowboys are ready to compete for the NFC East crown after an impressive offseason.

Dallas brought in several talented players during NFL free agency. They also added a strong rookie class during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now Dallas has all of the players they'll need to have a bounce-back season in 2025.

The Cowboys will need all hands on deck if they want to get back to the playoffs in the NFC. They may even need to rely on rookies or rotational players to make plays in big moments.

Are there any hidden gems on the Cowboys who could have a breakout season in 2025?

Below we will explore three Cowboys hidden gems who could contribute during the 2025 NFL season.

Jaydon Blue could take over Cowboys backfield during rookie season

One huge improvement over the 2024 offseason was the Cowboys' insistence on adding talent at running back.

Dallas brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year contracts during NFL free agency. They also spent a fifth-round pick on Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams is projected to be the team's Week 1 starter, but Blue will have a role as well. Blue is by far the team's best receiving back and bring an element of speed and explosion that no other back can match.

At worst, Blue will immediately become the team's third-down back and change-of-pace back when Williams needs some rest.

However, Blue's upside is much higher.

I believe that Blue has a chance to win the starting job in Dallas during his rookie season. Blue has plenty of traits that could make him a team's primary running back. He does lack some of the vision needed to consistency succeed on inside runs, so it would not be surprising to see Williams have a role for the entire 2025 season.

Cowboys fans should watch Blue closely during training camp and the preseason. If Blue proves that he is the team's most dangerous playmaker at running back, he could play his way into a larger role as the season progresses.

Payton Turner could become a valuable rotational player in Dallas

Dallas brought in Payton Turner on a one-year contract during NFL free agency.

Turner is a former first-round pick who never quite panned out in New Orleans. He played a rotational role as an edge rusher since 2021 and never managed to have a breakout season.

Turner's best season in New Orleans was 2024, when he logged 21 total tackles and two sacks.

Now the Houston native will join the Cowboys and have a chance to make a difference as a rotational player.

One of the Cowboys' biggest upgrades this offseason was the depth added on the defensive line. Dante Fowler Jr. will now start opposite of Micah Parsons on the edge. Second-round rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, second-year player Marshawn Kneeland, and Turner comprise the depth behind Fowler and Parsons.

Turner is a versatile player who primarily played edge rusher in New Orleans, both in 4-3 and 3-4 fronts. He also slid inside from time to time, but not more than a handful of times.

I really like the flexibility Turner gives the Cowboys on defense. Dallas could easily use Turner in third-down package alongside Parsons, Fowler, Ezeiruaku, and others.

Of course, Turner also provides the Cowboys with injury assurance as a backup and can spell either Parsons or Fowler if they need rest.

Turner may not make a ton of big plays himself. But his flexibility could allow Matt Eberflus to deploy a wide variety of schemes and concepts to confuse opposing offenses.

This could be the most underrated signing of the offseason by the Cowboys.

Jack Sanborn could be a monster in the middle of Cowboys defense

The Cowboys could get more than their money's worth out of Jack Sanborn.

Dallas signed Sanborn to a one-year contract during NFL free agency. Sanborn entered the NFL as a UDFA with the Bears in 2022. He immediately became a contributor, playing in 14 games and starting six games as a rookie.

Sanborn's best season was 2023, when he logged 65 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one interception in 10 starts.

The Cowboys signed Sanborn because of his familiarity with DC Matt Eberflus' defense. Eberflus was the head coach in Chicago for Sanborn's time with the Bears, until he was fired after a Thanksgiving disaster.

Dallas had a massive void at middle linebacker after relying on veteran Eric Kendricks during the 2024 season.

Before signing with Dallas, Sanborn was only a household name in the Chicago area. Now Sanborn will have the biggest opportunity of his career. Sanborn is projected to start at middle linebacker for the Cowboys and could be in for a breakout season.

Dallas is only paying Sanborn $1.5 million for the 2025 season. If Sanborn makes a strong impression on the Cowboys, he could earn himself a life changing contract extension. Or he could create a strong market for his services in free agency.

Sanborn will have the same contract year motivation that other NFL stars enjoy.

If he has a career season, the Cowboys will be getting a bargain on him.