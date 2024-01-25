We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will finish their two-game set against the Milwaukee Bucks as the teams meet for the second time in three days at the Fiserv Forum. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Cavaliers 126-116 on Wednesday night at the Forum. Initially, they led 61-51 at halftime, but they maintained the lead to win the game. Giannis Antetoukounmpo led the Bucks with a triple-double, finishing with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. Additionally, Damian Lillard had 28 points. Khris Middleton finished with 24 points. Overall, the Bucks shot 50 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from the triples, while also making 89.3 percent of their chances at the charity stripe. The Bucks also finished with 46 rebounds, winning the battle. Also, they added nine steals and three blocks.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points. Also, Jarrett Allen also added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Max Strus added 14 points, while Isaac Okoro had 10. Meanwhile, Sam Merrill had 12 points off the bench, while Georges Niang had 14. The Cavs shot 50.5 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from the triples. Yet, they only shot 73.7 percent from the charity stripe. The Cavs lost the board battle, managing 39 rebounds while turning the ball over 12 times and only blocking two shots.

After the win, the Bucks have now won 2 of 3 this season and have a chance to win the season series. Somehow, this will be the third matchup in two weeks between the two teams. The Cavs are 7-3 over the past 10 games. Yet, the Bucks are 4-1 in five games at the Forum against the Cavs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bucks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Ohio

How to Watch

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are 22-18-2 against the spread. Moreover, they are 10-8-1 against the spread on the road while also having a 6-5 mark against the spread as the underdog in these situations. The Cavs are 8-5-2 against the spread after a loss. Likewise, they are 12-9-1 against the spread on equal rest.

Mitchell is their leader and their best player. At the moment, he is averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. The Cavs will continue to rely heavily on Mitchell because Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are still out with injuries. Therefore, Caris Levery will need to continue to produce. So far, he is averaging 16 points per game. Allen is also a good option. Currently, he is averaging 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Cavs should also get some open chances for Strus. Going into today's game, he is averaging 12,8 points per game.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can have a big game and generate chances for his teammates. Additionally, they also need to stop Antetoukounmpo from having a monster night.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks are 17-26-1 against the spread. Additionally, they are 9-13-1 against the spread at home. The Bucks are also 13-17 against the spread after a win. Significantly, they are 6-13-1 against the spread after a win.

Antetoukounmpo is their best player and one of the best in the association. Amazingly, he continues to produce consistent results and is always the best player on the court. Antetoukounmpo currently averages 31.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Therefore, expect him to be a focal point once again. Lillard is averaging 25.3 points per game. Ultimately, he has played well with his new team this season and will hope to continue to do good work. Middleton is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Likewise, Brook Lopez is averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Bobby Portis is a gem off the bench. At the moment, he is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

The Bucks hired Doc Rivers to become their new head coach after firing Adrian Griffin. Now, they hope he can implement some tough defense to help the Bucks secure their second championship in four seasons. Rivers may debut on Friday. Keep an eye on that, as it could definitely impact the way the Bucks play.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetoukounmpo can dominate again. Then, they need to stop Mitchell and force him to go elsewhere.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Good teams usually bounce back after a loss. While the Bucks may win this game, it may be a little closer than the one on Wednesday. A Cleveland team at full strength can definitely beat the Bucks. But this team can at least hang around. The Cavs cover.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +6 (-110)