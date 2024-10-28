ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn towards this meeting of contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-0) will visit the New York Knicks (1-1) as both teams begin their chase for the Eastern Conference. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are unbeaten to begin their season and they're already looking like a team to beat in the East. They've now beaten the Raptors, Pistons, and Wizards all by double digits as they head into their first true test against another contender in the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have split their first two games and come into this one following a recent 123-98 win over the Indiana Pacers. It was a big revenge game after what happened in the Playoffs last season, so expect the Knicks to continue carving this path as they try to make their way to the top of the conference.

Here are the Cavaliers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Knicks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are building upon their strong end to last season as they've come out strong once again to begin the new campaign. They've had an easy run facing three teams with losing records a year ago, so this will serve as their first true test against a team they may see later on in the playoffs this season. Donovan Mitchell is picking up right where he left off and most recently led the way with 30 points in their win over the Washington Wizards.

Expand Tweet



Two of the Cavaliers' three wins have come on the road this season and they've gotten off to hot start in both of those games. Jarrett Allen was incredibly efficient going 10-10 from the field in a 23-point effort. Both him and Evan Mobley are gearing up for yet another big season from the front court and if Allen can continue his impressive scoring run, this will be an extremely tough team to stop on the offensive side.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks opened their season with a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, but their last win over the Indiana Pacers was big for their confidence considering what happened last year in the Playoffs. Jalen Brunson arrived with 26 points as him and Karl-Anthony Towns worked the pick-and-roll all throughout the game. Even more impressive were their defensive efforts in holding the Pacers under 100 points, so it seems as though they found their answers in terms of plugging the interior and making it tough for teams to score.

The Knicks shot an impressive 44% from three-point range and did a great job out-rebounding the Pacers, growing upon their strong rebounding season from a year ago. It seems as though Karl-Anthony Towns has found a nice home with this Knicks team around him and he gives them a massive boost with his shooting from the outside. Expect Jalen Brunson to look his way as the Cavaliers typically play sound defense against point guards.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This should be an interesting game as these teams could very well see each other again in the Playoffs. While the Knicks are off to a slower start, they'll be able to find their groove soon enough as they mesh Towns and Mikal Bridges into their lineup. Still, Jalen Brunson is well-versed in this offense and he knows a thing or two about this Cavaliers team, so expect them to have a smart plan of attack as they work around the Cavs' big men.

The Cavaliers are looking very impressive at the moment and with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley playing at a high level. Of course, Karl-Anthony Towns will be a big factor on the interior, but the ball movement of Cleveland should be enough to counteract the defense of the Knicks.

This game is likely to be decided in the rebounding department and whichever team can secure them on the offensive end. I expect a defensive battle as both teams are likely to play hard, so this game could be decided in the final minutes by whichever team wants it more. For our prediction, we'll side with the Cleveland Cavaliers to win outright and continue their early success this season.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers ML (+124)