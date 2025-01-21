ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cavaliers are playing like the best team in the NBA, while the Rockets are surprising with how well they are playing. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have jumped to the top of the NBA with their 36-6 record. The starting lineup, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, forms one of the best in the league. This is a huge opportunity for them to win against a team as good as the Rockets, especially on the road in Houston.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team this year. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are a dangerous team to anyone in the NBA this year. They can get a giant win against the Cavaliers at home and instantly cement themselves as a little surprise team but a potential contender out west where they need it.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been one of the best offenses in the NBA. They are second in scoring at 122 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 49.8%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.6%. Six different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits, and Donovan Mitchell is the best scorer with 23.3 points per game.

Darius Garland is also very important to this backcourt because he's second in scoring with 21 points per game and leads the team in assists with 6.8 per game. Mitchell is the best player on this team, but Garland's extremely important next to him. The frontcourt makeup of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley has also been massive to this offense.

The Cavaliers have such a good offense that they should be able to score on the Rockets despite how elite they have been on that side of the court.

The Cavaliers' defense has been very good but is not as dominant as last year. They are 12th in points allowed, at 111.6 points per game, 10th in field-goal defense, at 45.9%, and 22nd in three-point defense, at 36.6%.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low and have been key to their success on defense. Allen leads in rebounding, at 10 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, at 1.4 per game. Three players also average at least one steal, with Mitchell leading out of the backcourt with 1.4 per game.

This defense has been very good, and it should be able to cause problems for a bad Rockets offense, even on the road.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has talent, but overall, it has been unimpressive relative to its talent level. They are 13th in scoring, at 113.8 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage, at 44.8%, and 27th in three-point percentage, at 33.8%. Eight players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jalen Green leading the team on offense with 21.5 points per game.

Fred VanVleet then leads the team regarding ball movement, with 5.9 assists per game. The offense comes down to Alperen Sengun, Green, and VanVleet as the big three that can consistently score. Sengun is the biggest key down low, and so is how he plays. This offense has been stuck in a rut all season, but Houston should be able to score if those three get going against Cleveland.

The Rockets' defense has been one of the best units in the NBA. They are fourth in points allowed, 107.8 points per game, fifth in field goal defense, 45.1%, and 18th in three-point defense, 36.2% allowed from behind the arc. Alperen Sengun has been great as the leader in the frontcourt for Houston this season and an anchor down low.

He leads the team in rebounds with 10.5 per game. Two players also average at least one block, with Amen Thompson off the wing leading with 1.1 per game. Finally, five players average at least one steal, showing they are an elite on-ball defense. Tari Eason leads the team with two per game from the frontcourt.

This is a tough matchup, but they should be able to slow Cleveland down because they match up well on this side of the court.

Final Cavaliers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are more injured, with Mobley potentially missing this game. The Rockets are not as well-rounded as Cleveland, but they should take advantage. The Rockets have the better defense, and if Cleveland is limping into the game, expect them to overwhelm the Cavaliers where they should win and cover at home.

Final Cavaliers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +2.5 (-110)