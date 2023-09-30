The Cleveland Cavaliers had a successful 2022-23 NBA season, finishing with a 51-31 record and clinching the East's fourth seed in the playoffs. However, with the 2023-24 season on the horizon, the Cavs must make some bold moves to improve their chances of winning a championship. In this article, we will discuss two way-too-early trades that the Cavs must pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Summary of the Cavs' 2022-23 NBA season

The Cavs had a successful 2022-23 NBA season. Their 51-win total was their highest since 2017, and they returned to the postseason for the first time since LeBron James' second departure. Recall also that the Cavs made a blockbuster move to bring Donovan Mitchell to the team in exchange for Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and future picks. Despite this trade, the Cavaliers still had some assets left, including Caris LeVert's expiring contract, which can be a quality salary anchor.

Here we will look at two way-too-early trades the Cleveland Cavaliers must pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

1. Trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

Cavs receive: Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

Pacers receive: Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Ricky Rubio, Sam Merrill, and a 2030 first-round pick swap

Recent reports have indicated that the Indiana Pacers are open to discussing a trade involving Buddy Hield. This should grab the attention of any team in need of reliable three-point shooting.

Over the past five years, Hield has consistently averaged 3.6 three-pointers per game. He shoots an impressive 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, his 2023-24 salary of $19.3 million is quite reasonable, accounting for less than 15 percent of the salary cap. This makes him an attractive addition to the Cavs, This is especially true after their disappointing 4-1 loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Remember that their offensive struggles were evident in that series.

Recall that the Cavs managed to score only 94.2 points per game against the Knicks. In addition, the pairing of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt appeared to be ineffective in the long term. To address this, either Mobley needs to develop a three-point shot or play alongside a frontcourt partner who can shoot from long range. This is where Myles Turner's skills come into play.

will never get tired of watching myles turner block shots pic.twitter.com/lkuQzg2rro — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) August 31, 2023

With both Turner and Mobley on the roster, the Cavs can maintain their strong defensive identity. This made them one of the top regular-season teams in the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Turner's ability to stretch the floor with his outside shooting would significantly improve their offensive capabilities.

A presumed starting lineup consisting of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Buddy Hield, Evan Mobley, and Myles Turner would address many of the team's needs, although there may still be concerns about perimeter defense.

So, what's in it for the Indiana Pacers besides accommodating Hield's trade request? They would have the opportunity to improve their position in the 2030 NBA Draft. This may not seem enticing now but could yield valuable assets in the future. Moreover, 25-year-old Jarrett Allen could rejuvenate their center position, providing an ideal target for pick-and-roll plays and alley-oops. On paper, he would complement Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking abilities. Isaac Okoro would also offer potential depth on the wing, making this trade beneficial for both sides.

2. Trade for Dorian Finney-Smith

Cavs receive: Dorian Finney-Smith

Nets receive: Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, 2025 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick

The Cavs learned a valuable lesson during last year's playoff run when they realized their lack of wing shooting to complement the Mobley-Allen frontcourt duo. This is precisely why Max Strus and Georges Niang are now part of the Cavs' roster.

However, if the Cavs do not make further changes to their lineup, their next playoff appearance could highlight a deficiency in perimeter defense. This is crucial for competing at the highest level. Max Strus is not known for his lockdown defense, and Georges Niang's defensive abilities are best left unmentioned.

Despite the Cavs' active offseason, there remains a need for an upgrade at the wing position. The Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith could be the solution they need. He has the agility to defend guards effectively and the strength to hold his ground against larger forwards.

Furthermore, Finney-Smith boasts a track record of being a dependable three-point shooter. After all, he averaged 1.9 triples per game and had an impressive 38.9 percent success rate between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. If he can rediscover that form, the Cavs could greatly benefit from this trade.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a successful 2022-23 NBA season, but they must make some bold moves to improve their chances of winning a championship in the 2023-24 NBA season. Trading for Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Dorian Finney-Smith would be two way-too-early trades that the Cavs must pull off. These trades would give the Cavs some much-needed depth and talent. This would put them one step closer to winning a championship.