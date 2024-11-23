Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus is five weeks into his six-week recovery window after suffering a high ankle sprain injury during the preseason. However, in an update from Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, once Strus is evaluated, the Cleveland forward still needs time to get back on the floor.

“Max is still a ways away,” Atkinson said.

Even when Strus is healthy enough to resume more extensive basketball-related activities, he will likely need an extended ramp-up period and be on a minute restriction when he returns to the floor. Strus was initially sidelined because of a right-hip contusion.

Unfortunately, he sustained a right-ankle sprain during an individual workout. At that time, the Cavs said Strus would be re-evaluated in six weeks. During rehab and recovery, Strus has done minimal on-court activity, limited to light movement and shooting.

The Cavs just finished up a stretch of playing 17 games in 29 days, which likely led to increased injuries. Cleveland enjoyed having a few days off for a change, as the team had consecutive days without a game for the first time this season.

“It was great,” Atkinson said about the break. “I think we all needed it. All of us. [We got to] sleep in a little bit, spend time with the family, so it was great.”

Who was able to practice before the Cavs' next game?

Sam Merrill (ankle), Isaac Okoro (ankle), and Darius Garland (groin) were able to participate fully in the team’s first official practice session in weeks. However, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Strus were all unable to practice.

Wade, who got the first shot at filling in as a starter for injured Strus this season and has shifted into a reserve role, has missed consecutive games because of a sprained ankle suffered on November 17. Atkinson said Wade is “progressing nicely” but offered no official update on when Wade will return.

Following Cleveland’s practice, Wade went through a light on-court shooting workout. Wade did this alongside team coaching staff members and a few trainers. The Cleveland forward rotated between standstill and movement-based shots, testing the stability and health of his ankle.

LeVert, meanwhile, has missed four games this season because of a nagging knee injury. The inflammation in his knee requires continued maintenance. Cleveland's sixth man won't play in the Cavs' home game against the Toronto Raptors, and LeVert's return-to-play timeline remains uncertain.

Thankfully, Garland and Merrill, who both missed Cleveland’s last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, will be available to play. Garland and Merrill will have chances to rebound from their poor showings against the Boston Celtics, the last time either played.

Okoro is listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision for the Cavs against the Raptors. Hopefully, Okoro will be able to play for Cleveland against Toronto, giving the Cavs a little more oomph off the bench.

The Cavs' injuries piled up as they went through the most dense section of their schedule. However, it's good to see players returning to the floor. Hopefully, Strus can join them soon.