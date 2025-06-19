The influence of martial arts' legend Lee Jun-fan, or Bruce Lee, has not only transcended sports, film, and fashion, but it's also broken barriers around the world in connecting people with Lee's common language. His iconic black and yellow jumpsuit has made appearances in the Kill Bill films as well as the favorited Nike Kobe 5 Bruce Lee. Even Cavaliers' star Donovan Mitchell revealed a similar theme to his newest Adidas DON Issue 7 sneakers, releasing soon.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Donovan Mitchell has been signed to Adidas since his rookie year in 2017. Right out the gate, Adidas offered his a multi-shoe contract with the commencement of his own signature line. Fast forward to 2025 and Mitchell is already on the seventh iteration of his signature Adidas DON sneakers.

The Adidas DON Issue 7 was first introduced during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend from San Francisco alongside a number of new releases from Adidas, including shoes for Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Clippers' James Harden. They're scheduled to debut during the fall season of 2025, but Adidas is already teasing a ton of upcoming colorways before their official launch.

Adidas DON Issue 7 “Bruce Lee”

Article Continues Below

adidas DON Issue #7 “Bruce Lee” 💛 🖤

📆 Fall 2025

💰 $120 pic.twitter.com/GiPSW3j8B0 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet



Although a simple colorway, the yellow and black pair very nicely across the sleek DON Issue 7 silhouette. The uppers are done in yellow textile material with a hit of red in the three Adidas stripes. The piping is also done in red to contrast the transition into the inner mesh boot, which is done in black.

The shoes are based in a grey Adidas Boost outsole that features a midfoot plate for added response and energy return. Finer details will include Mitchell's “Spida” logo across the tongue, feeding into the zipper that encloses the lacing system. All in all, this is one of the cleaner colorways we've seen on the DON Issue 7 and we're excited to see Mitchell pair these with his Cavaliers threads.

The Adidas DON Issue 7 will officially release during the fall season of 2025 for a retail tag of $120, making these a very affordable option considering their performance capabilities. The shoes will release in full family sizing and will be available on Adidas and at Adidas basketball retailers.