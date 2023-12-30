Cleveland sure loves their football star

During the Cleveland Cavaliers' Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, one sports personality outside of basketball received his flowers from Cavs fans: Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett.

It was expected, considering December 29 marked the defensive end's 28th birthday. During a timeout, Cleveland's arena jumbotron suddenly focused on the Cavs' MC, who loudly exclaimed “Our birthday boy is in the house!”

The cameras suddenly centered on Garrett, who was sitting courtside. As fans started making noise (which included barking sounds), the MC asked everyone in the arena to greet the four-time Pro Bowl selectee.

A loud “Happy Birthday Myles!” resonated around the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (via Akron Beacon Journal's Ryan Lewis)

Myles Garrett was (expectedly) given a huge ovation, complete with plenty of barking from all around the arena, before Cavs fans sang Happy Birthday to him. Garrett turned 28 today. pic.twitter.com/2JhVslP8wI — Ryan Lewis (@ByRyanLewis) December 30, 2023

The Cavs fall to the Bucks

Unfortunately for the spectating Myles Garrett, the Cavs have just fallen to the Bucks after Milwaukee broke away during the final minutes of play.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring with 34 points while center Jarrett Allen added a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs. Craig Porter Jr. and Max Struss followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

As for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 34 points himself, to go with 16 boards as well. Behind him, Damian Lillard followed with 31 points.

With big man Evan Mobley and former All-Star Darius Garland sidelined due to injuries, Mitchell will have to continue leading a depleted Cavs roster in the upcoming games. The Cavs are also missing the presence of Ricky Rubio, who stepped away from the team to take care of his mental health months ago.

Cleveland looks to bounce back against the Toronto Raptors on New Year's day.