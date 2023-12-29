We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage FieldHouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 144-122 in their last game. It was a close game at first, and the Bucks had a 66-59 halftime lead. Then, they pulled away in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Also, Khris Middleton had 27 points and 10 assists. Malik Beasley had 17 points, while Damian Lillard had 12. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis added 14 points off the bench, while Cameron Payne had 18. The Bucks shot 58.4 percent from the field, including 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. Curiously, the Bucks were amazing at distributing the ball, with 41 assists.

The Cavaliers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 113-110 in their last game. They trailed 39-27 after the first quarter and 69-54 at halftime. Then, they began a second-half comeback. Caris LeVert hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:03 left to put the Cavs up for good. Jarrett Allen led the way with 24 points and 23 rebounds. Also, Isaac Okero added 22 points. LeVert was the king of the bench, scoring 29 points. Overall, the Cavs shot 43.5 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. But the Cavs dominated the boards 57-37, including 18 offensive rebounds. The Cavaliers overcame 16 turnovers.

The Bucks lead the regular-season head-to-head series 130-99. They split the season series last season. Additionally, the teams have split the last 10 games. But the Cavs are 4-1 over five games at home against the Bucks. However, the Cavs will be shorthanded in this one, with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley out. Donovan Mitchell is questionable for tonight with an illness.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Cavaliers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-112)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +6 (-108)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are still one of the best teams in the NBA and continue to play at an elite level. Ultimately, the “Greek Freak” continues to play well and be a top-5 player in the association.

Antetokounmpo continues to lead the charge with 30.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 60.8 percent from the field. Lillard is the next best option, averaging 25.7 points and 6.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, Middleton is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Portis has been solid on the bench, averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Likewise, Robin Lopez averages 12.7 points per game, and Beasley is averaging 11.7 points.

The Bucks are the second-best shooting team in the association, including third from the triples. Yet, they are only 17th from the charity stripe. The Bucks are solid on the boards, ranking 11th in rebounds. Likewise, they are okay at handling the basketball, ranking 13th in turnovers. The Bucks are inconsistent on the defensive end, ranking 12th in blocked shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo continues to dominate. Then, they need to win the board battle.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Will the Cavaliers ever have a healthy team? Unfortunately, it has been that way for the entire season, and they are already without two of their best players. Mitchell has not been healthy either and may not play in this one.

The Cavs need Mitchell back, as he is the man who drives the ship. He averages 27.7 points per game. Unfortunately, he has been out with an illness. Garland and Mobley are already out. Therefore, the Cavs need someone else to step up. Allen had a monster game the other day and continues to step up in a big way. So far, he is averaging 13.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. LeVert has been exceptional off the bench, averaging 15.7 points per game. Likewise, Max Strus has been solid, averaging 14.1 points per game.

The Cavs have been mediocre shooters, ranking 16th in field-goal shooting percentage and 23rd from the triples. Also, they are 17th from the free-throw line. The Cavaliers are 13th in rebounds. However, they struggle to handle the basketball, ranking 19th in turnovers. They also struggle to protect the defensive rim, ranking 21st in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can make their shots. Also, someone needs to step up to fill the void, and defending the Bucks won't be easy.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This pick is based on the idea that Mitchell will not play. However, if Mitchell does play, expect the Cavs to close the gap. He is good enough to help the Cavs stay competitive with the Bucks. But it will be a lot more challenging without him.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-112)