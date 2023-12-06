Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell told a hilarious story about Floyd Mayweather encouraging Patrick Beverly to lock him up

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an up and down season thus far, but Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has continued to be an offensive force.

Few people can stop the Cavs star from getting what he wants offensively but, at least for one stretch, Patrick Beverly was able to shut Mitchell down with some help from Floyd Mayweather. On the ‘Run Your Race' podcast, Mitchell talked about lighting up the Clippers until Mayweather talked some junk to Beverly and got him to lock Mitchell up for the rest of the quarter:

"We played against the Clippers. Floyd [Mayweather] was sitting courtside… Patrick Beverley was on the Clippers, and he was talking… I run off 13 straight [points] off different actions… Now Floyd's talking sh*t to Pat… Pat locked my sh*t up the rest of the 4th quarter."… pic.twitter.com/JLP3vt6tGD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2023

“We played against the Clippers. Floyd [Mayweather] was sitting courtside… Patrick Beverley was on the Clippers, and he was talking… I run off 13 straight [points] off different actions… Now Floyd's talking sh*t to Pat… Pat locked my sh*t up the rest of the 4th quarter.”

The Cavs bounced back from what they considered the worst loss of the season – a 103-95 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers – to drop the Detroit Pistons 110-101. After the Blazers loss, J.B. Bickerstaff, who is typically punctual to speak with the media, took a while to address the loss. His anger and frustration with his game plan and the team's on-court performance were palpable when he arrived. When questioned about the loss, Bickerstaff's answers were short, direct, and concise.

“Just trying to get an understanding of where we are going and how we are going to get there,” Bickerstaff said of the discussion in the locker room.

Hopefully for Mitchell and the Cavs, they can continue their winning ways when they take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.