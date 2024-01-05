There's no doubt Rubio left a big impression on Mitchell.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell spoke highly about now former teammate Ricky Rubio who announced his retirement on social media through X (formerly known as Twitter). Mitchell would answer the question via Cleveland.com of what makes Rubio a great teammate. While he explained, the guard also mentioned that he wished he played another season with the 33-year old.

“I’d say professionalism, energy and his brain. Those three things,” Mitchell said. “I wish I got one more year with him, but at the end of the day he’s done so much good for the NBA and for any organization he’s played with. He’s just a guy that has touched everybody in so many great ways, and for him to call it quits, it’s a hell of a career and I’m happy for him.”

The Cavs and Rubio agreed to a buyout which prompted the retirement announcement on social media. To Mitchell, he said Friday that he “had a feeling” that Rubio retiring was coming and that there is probably a sense of relief from the now former player.

“I had a feeling that was coming, so I wasn’t as shocked,” Mitchell said. “I feel like he could breathe. I’m not speaking for him. But I feel like it’s just one of those things where it’s kind of like that indecision of what you want to do can be a lot. I’m just happy that he finally has time to feel like he can breathe and go pick up his son from school and be with his family in Spain. He’s been playing this game professionally at the highest of levels and had this expectation of himself since he was a teenager.”

Mitchell talks about his friendship with Rubio

It is no secret that Mitchell had a lot of respect for Rubio as mentioning he met his family and even went to his house in Spain, the country Rubio is from. He said that he is “grateful” for what Rubio has done for him on and off the court.

“I’ve been to his house in Spain. I know his family. I know everybody really well, and he’s just as genuine a human as I’ve ever met,” Mitchell said. “That’s Ricky. Never too high, never too low. I’m genuinely grateful for him. I’ve told him that a thousand times. He’s done so much for myself, for this organization, for the Jazz organization, for everywhere he’s been. I know D.G. [Darius Garland] feels the same as well. I know Book [Devin Booker] feels the same as well.”

Before Rubio played for the Cavs for two seasons, he spent most of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves for seven years. He also had stops with the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns. For the Cavs, their next game is Friday night against the Washington Wizards as the team is 19-15 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.