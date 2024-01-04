The Cavs and Wizards meet for the second game of their back-to-back series.

We're continuing our coverage of today's NBA action as we bring you another prediction and pick for this next matchup in the Eastern Conference. The Washington Wizards (6-27) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) as the two teams meet for back-to-back games. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in the Southeast Division and they're second-to-last overall in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the NBA's worst record by just three wins. They've notched half of their season wins over the last 10 games, but they fell to this same Cavaliers team a night ago in embarrassing fashion. They'll hope to rebound as road underdogs once again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently third in the Central Division and they're sitting at seventh-place in the East. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and they're coming in off a massive 140-101 stomping of this Wizards team. Expect them to come out hot once again as rightful home favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Cavaliers Odds

Washington Wizards: +10.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have surprisingly played some of their best basketball over the last 10 games by notching three of their six wins on the season during that stretch. They won close games against the Nets and Trail Blazers while even beating the Indiana Pacers on an off night. However, they took a step back in their last game as they lost by 39 points to the Cavaliers. Kyle Kuzma was their leading scorer with just 15 points and they were dominated on the boards by a margin of 26. While they managed to keep the game competitive through the first half, their defense folded as they couldn't stop the Cavaliers in transition. They'll need to seriously improve their game flow and rhythm if they want a shot in this one.

While the Wizards were dominated on defense, they managed to take great care of the ball with only seven team turnovers in their last game. They're still going to need sufficient scoring from Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, but they should look towards shooters like Landry Shamet and Bilal Coulibaly to open up from beyond the arc. This Cavaliers team will be confident follow their last win, so the Wizards will have to match their energy and keep up with them in transition. If they can hang in the rebounding department and capitalize on second-chance buckets, they could have a chance at covering this spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers responded from back-to-back losses and took their frustrations out on this Wizards team. From the opening possession, the Cavaliers were aggressive in finding shots and they immediately pressuring the Wizards by sending players to the foul line. It was an all-around team effort from the Cavs as they saw five players reach 15+ point scoring totals. Max Strus was their leading man with 24 points and he got involved in the offense from the opening tip. When he's on his game, he does a great job for the Cavaliers in spreading the floor and threatening with the three-point shot. They also shot 48% from three as a team and they'll be bringing their hot hand back into this one.

The Cavaliers can't expect to have such great nights shooting the ball so consistently, but it's clear their play style is a huge mismatch for the lackadaisical defense of the Washington Wizards. Donovan Mitchell had an easy time slashing through the defense and his offensive production turned into scoring opportunities for his teammates. He does a great job leading them in transition and the Cavaliers should look to get running in this game once again. With an advantageous matchup on offense, look for Caris LeVert to once again be aggressive with the ball in his hands.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

These two teams will be meeting again following the Cavaliers' 140-101 win just the other night, so it's clear as the why they're the significant favorites in this matchup. The Cavaliers basically ran the Wizards out of their home floor last game and they saw a ton of success in transition and finding each other with assists. If the Cavaliers can match half of the energy they played with last game, they should have enough momentum to seal this win as well. Let's go with the Cavs to cover for our prediction.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10.5 (-110)