Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning to feel the weight of their dominant start to the season. Injuries have been piling up for the Cavs lately, with the most concerning coming from big man Evan Mobley, who has been dealing with a nagging calf injury.

Mobley’s injury designation went from calf soreness to calf strain. Cleveland's superstar big man has missed two games in a row due to the injury. Not having Mobley available has changed how Cleveland functions on either end of the floor. Thankfully, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson updated Mobley's status before Cleveland took on the Phoenix Suns.

“I think it’s going to be day-to-day,” Atkinson said. “At least, that’s what Steve [Spiro, Cavs head athletic trainer] told me. It’s not a bad strain. [It’s a] slight strain. I don’t think it's going to be long-term. I think it’s going to be a pretty short thing.”

Atkinson confirmed that this injury was from taking a “hit” to his lower leg. Mobley is in the midst of the best season of his career. He’s making a strong push for the All-Star Game, averaging 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while being one of the best defenders in the league.

Again, the Cavs have felt Mobley's lack of presence. However, with Mobley sidelined, Atkinson has noticed that it's opened a window for big man Jarrett Allen to step up and become a two-way wrecking crew.

Cavs big man Jarrett Allen has ‘relished' the opportunity without Evan Mobley

“He'd obviously rather have Evan there to support him, but I also think he kind of relishes it a little bit,” Atkinson said. “Now, you're the main target. You're that main lob threat.

“… J.A. subtly likes the responsibility. He relishes it. I felt in the Minnesota game, even with his rim protection, it felt like he was like, ‘I'm the only one out here. I gotta do it, and I gotta do it myself.' So, as more responsibility is thrust on him, he relishes it.

“That being said, he does wish Evan was there to support him. But he's just a quiet competitor.”

In the handful of games without Mobley this season, Allen has been sensational for the Cavs. In three games without Mobley available, Allen has averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.

Defensively, Allen has anchored the Cavs, stepping up to overcompensate for Mobley's absence on the floor. Again, as Atkinson noted, Cleveland would rather have both Mobley and Allen available. However, the Cavs have kept things rolling despite not having Mobley, which is encouraging as the season rolls along.

Kenny Atkinson gives an update on Cleveland forward Isaac Okoro

Cavs forward Isaac Okoro has been dealing with a shoulder injury since mid-December. He’s played five games since the initial injury but wasn’t himself. The Cavs want to give Okoro the time he needs to return to the level of player he was before the injury.

“We want him at a great place when he returns,” Atkinson said. We just got to figure out what that looks like. And there’s a lot of hurdles to get there.”

Okoro registered 10 points in the five games he played since the injury and shot just 3-24 from the field in those outings. Clearly, the nagging shoulder injury is still impacting his on-court production. However, according to Atkinson, it's something Okoro tried to play through.

“But I do think when he did come back, it was still bothering him a little,” Atkinson said of Okoro. “He’s such a tough guy he wanted to play through it. … I think it affects your shooting a little bit. He won’t say that, but we know that was the case. We’ll seek to get him right for the long haul.”